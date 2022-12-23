Nick Kyrgios gives a cheeky response to his underarm serve against Grigor Dimitrov in Dubai

Nick Kyrgios is often seen bringing out the most unorthodox shots on the tennis shots wherever he is playing, with his underarm serve slowly becoming a trademark.

The Aussie frequently uses the tactic to unsettle his opponents during matches and catch them by surprise. He did the same during his match against Grigor Dimitrov at the World Tennis League in Dubai.

While serving at 2-2, 40-0, when he used the underarm serve against the Bulgarian and closed out the point with a simple rally. He took to his Instagram to share the video and made a cheeky comment about it.

Nick Kyrgios on his underarm serve

"6-figure underarm," wrote Kyrgios.

“No other tennis player that’s not from Australia gets that" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently mentioned that he would retire after winning a Grand Slam singles title in his career.

In an interview with Eurosport, the controversial Aussie revealed that it is difficult for players from his home country to travel around the world to compete in tournaments.

“Especially being from Australia as well, there’s just so much travel, so much time away from family, so much time away from friends. You’re just missing milestones in the family, you’re just not having a normal life really. No other tennis player that’s not from Australia gets that,” said the World No. 22.

“It’s easy for a European or an American player to lose or win a tournament, then you take a five-hour flight back home and you spend a week there before the next event. Whereas as an Australian, you’re doing like four to seven months travel blocks. Honestly, I don’t think it’s healthy. No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. Doing seven months on your own," he said.

Kyrgios revealed that players are 'living out of their suitcases' and having holidays while traveling to different countries.

“People are like, why are you complaining about it or whatnot? It’s not what they think. You’re living out of a suitcase, at hotels, it’s not like you’re on holiday. You’ve got to go to tennis courts, and train; the lifestyle is quite vigorous," said Nick Kyrgios.

“I’m exhausted honestly. Just stressful. The more you win, the more success you have and the more demands you have off the court. People expect more from you. It’s been a stressful year that’s for sure. I probably handled things a lot better. A lot of stress, but it’s been fun as well,” he added.

