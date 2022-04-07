Nick Kyrgios goes back-to-back in Houston, books first quarterfinal on clay in four years

Nick Kyrgios posted two straight wins in Houston, beating Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-2, to make his way to his first quarterfinal on clay in four years.

Kyrgios saved all six break points he faced against the former Roland Garros juniors champ to advance to the last eight, his first since 2018 in the same tournament.

A wildcard in the event, Kyrgios showed no signs of rust despite not competing on his least successful surface since 2019. He turned back Mackenzie McDonald, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in the Round of 32 yesterday.

"I had to be locked in today and I knew that I had to serve well. It's probably one of the better matches I've played on clay in my career, so I'm pretty happy with the way I came out here today. Just put my head down and went to work," said Nick Kyrgios on his on-court interview.

The No. 94-ranked Kyrgios fired 10 aces and won 88 percent of his first serve points to dispatch the seventh seed and World No. 34 American.

Nick Kyrgios is also in the doubles event of the US Men's Clay Court Championships in partnership with three-time Grand Slam doubles titlist Jack Sock. They opened their campaign with a 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 victory against Andre Goransson and Nathaniel Lammons.

Kyrgios has enjoyed success in doubles this year, winning his first Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open, partnering with close friend and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

They continued their pairing in Indian Wells and Miami where they made it to the Round of 16 and semifinals, respectively.

The Aussie also recently announced his decision to play at Roland Garros next year, spurred by his girlfriend's desire to see Paris.

"Next year, I'm going to go to Paris. I haven't played that in four years so I'll be back next year. My girlfriend just wants to see Paris so I'll just play the French Open as well," said Nick Kyrgios.

Querrey out, lucky loser Michael Mmoh in to set up clash with Nick Kyrgios in the Last Eight in Houston

Michael Mmoh in action at the 2022 Bendigo International in Australia last January.

Lucky loser Michael Mmoh stunned World No. 114 Sam Querrey, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to his third career quarterfinal in Houston.

Mmoh won 78 percent of his first serve points and saved the lone break point he faced while converting three of the ten he posted against his countryman to reach his third tour quarterfinal after Brisbane and Los Cabos, both in 2018.

The 24-year-old American, who is 112 spots lower in the rankings against two-time finalist Querrey, set up a quarterfinal clash with surging Kyrgios.

"Happy to be in Houston. First time playing in the main draw here and happy to be in the quarters," said Mmoh.

Mmoh got a bye into the second round after Miami Open finalist and top seed Casper Ruud withdrew due to wisdom tooth pain.

