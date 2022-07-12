Nick Kyrgios' got a bit of character, brings something to the sport. He’s like a modern-day McEnroe, he's got an edge to him - Jermaine Pennant 

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was the talk of the town at Wimbledon for the duration of the tournament. The outspoken Aussie reached the final of the event but succumbed to Novak Djokovic in four sets despite winning the first set.

Throughout the fortnight, Kyrgios constantly made airwaves with either his behavior on the court or with his comments in the press conference. Discussing his outspoken nature and whether it was good for the sport was Jermaine Pennant of TalkSport. Pennant spoke about how he loves what Kyrgios brings to the table.

"I'm all for it. He's got a bit of character, brings something to the sport. He’s like a modern-day McEnroe, he's got an edge to him. He's roughling a few feathers," Pennant said.

Pennant spoke about how players should remain true to themselves in terms of their character. The former professional footballer believes that players have every right to express themselves, having made it this far in the sport.

"If you're good enough to play amongst these players and you're, you know, got the path of getting to Wimbledon or have a tennis career then you be yourself. That means you're expressive in the way Kyrgios is, then so be it," Pennant concluded.

Pennant was likely referring to Kyrgios wearing red Jordans and wearing a red cap while walking to the court and during on-court interviews after his matches, which attracts a fine for breaking SW19's all-white dress code.

Nick Kyrgios' 2022 grasscourt season

Nick Kyrgios at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios' decision to miss the entirety of the claycourt season so that he can spend more time with his family nearly paid off as the Australian tennis star made the Wimbledon final.

Coming into the grasscourt season, Kyrgios' defeats on the surface this year have come against a resurgent Andy Murray and Hubert Hurkacz, while he beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Pablo Carreno-Busta and Marton Fucsovics. He continued that trend at Wimbledon as he beat Tsitsipas once again.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Presenting Nick Kyrgios with our Play of the Day



#Wimbledon | @HSBC_Sport Doing his thing on the grandest stagePresenting Nick Kyrgios with our Play of the Day Doing his thing on the grandest stage 💪Presenting Nick Kyrgios with our Play of the Day#Wimbledon | @HSBC_Sport https://t.co/Jd7BRKCNGe

The 27-year-old achieved the best result of his career at a Major event, having not gotten past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam until Wimbledon this year.

While his ranking has not risen due to the tournament not carrying any points this year, Nick Kyrgios has made huge strides in his game, with marked improvements in form and fitness.

The Australian will take a few weeks off before starting his summer hardcourt season at Atlanta, followed by the Citi Open in Washington DC.

