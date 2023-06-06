Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently opened up about his career highs and lows in a candid interview with Esquire Australia.

Kyrgios, who has been one of the most iconic and controversial athletes to come out of Australia, discussed the challenges and joys of being a fiery, unpredictable, and talented player in the interview.

Esquire Australia shared the the magazine’s cover featuring Nick Kyrgios on Instagram on June 6, 2023.

"Love him or hate him, you can’t ignore the talent of Nick Kyrgios. In his Esquire Australia cover story, the mercurial tennis star from Canberra opens up about the highs and lows of his career so far, and the pressure of becoming one of the most iconic athletes in Australian sport," the caption read.

In the interview, the 28-year-old spoke about the implications of getting exposed to the sport at such a young age.

"I didn’t realize how many ups and downs there would be,” he said. “I wish I knew that there were gonna be some really tough times and some really brutal times ahead, and there were gonna be some amazing moments… At a young age, I would ride the highs and lows a lot and that was exhausting.”

The print edition of the magazine will hit the newsstands on June 8, 2023.

Nick Kyrgios: “I don’t feel like myself but I’m still trying”

Nick Kyrgios working hard to get back to tour

Nick Kyrgios recently spoke about his tough journey to recovery from injury. The Australian is preparing to make his comeback to the ATP Tour after a persistent knee injury that forced him to pull out of the 2023 Australian Open.

Kyrgios enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, which included winning the Australian Open men’s doubles title with fellow Aussie Thanassi Kokkinakis and making his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon.

The Australian also advanced to the quarterfinals at the US Open, his best performance at the tournament. At the Washington Open, Kyrgios claimed both singles and doubles titles, becoming the first player ever to achieve that feat in the same year.

However, the 28-year-old has been out of action since January this year due to a small tear in his lateral meniscus. Kyrgios underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a para-labral cyst growing on his meniscus.

On Sunday, June 4, the current World No. 26 posted a video of himself working hard to get back into shape on his Instagram stories. Kyrgios' caption mentioned that it was a challenge to get back on track after having one of the best seasons for any tennis player last year. While the 28-year-old confessed that he still does not feel like himself, he stated that he is doing his best to make a successful comeback.

“Not gonna lie… this has been a F**KING GRIND. To get back after one of the best seasons of ANY tennis player last year. I don’t feel like myself, but I’m still trying…” he wrote.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has not yet announced his exact date of return to the ATP Tour.

