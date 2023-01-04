Nick Kyrgios recently shared an affectionate picture with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and appreciated her for being the best thing that happened to him in 2022. The couple met each other in a very modern way and have been dating for just over a year now.

The Australian star took the first initiative, messaging Hatzi after noticing one of her business posts on social media. It was a semi-professional conversation as he inquired about a mirror she had for sale and agreed to travel to Sydney to buy it. However, they hit it off instantly when they met and started dating subsequently, with Kyrgios even shifting his work and training to Sydney last year.

He took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself with Hatz, captioning the post:

"The best thing about 2022 was pretty obvious"

Costeen Hatzi is a Sydney-based blogger who also runs her own interior home decor business, Casa Amor Interiors. She is 22-years-old and is believed to be an integral part of Nick Kyrgios' team. Apart from supporting the Australian and traveling with him on the ATP tour, the couple are often seen rejoicing in their free time while vacationing in exotic locations.

Kyrgios has never shied away from publicly sharing his feelings for his girlfriend and has previously shared a wholesome post on completing a year since they first met. He captioned the post:

"Thankful, a year since we met and everything became better"

The World No. 22 had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, garnering 37 wins and only 10 losses. He won his first Grand Slam title in the Australian Open men's doubles draw partnering alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 27-year-old also made headlines for reaching his first ever Major final at Wimbledon. However, he couldn't get the better of former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the summit clash and settled for a second-place finish.

Kyrgios did manage to add to his trophy cabinet though. He defeated the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Mikael Ymer and Yoshihito Nishioka to capture the Citi Open in Washington DC. The Australian is known to be quite unpredictable with his participation in ATP events around the globe, but fans will be waiting to see him perform to his full potential in 2023.

Nick Kyrgios will feature at the 2023 Australian Open

World Tennis League - Day 3- Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is all set to feature at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne. He was expected to begin his new season at the United Cup in Sydney, but chose not to risk aggravating an ankle injury he suffered in Dubai while competing in the World Tennis League.

In Melbourne, nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal are among the favorites to win the title. 2022 US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and last year's Australian Open champion Daniil Medvedev will also stake their claim for the trophy at the hardcourt Major.

With the home crowd firmly behind him, Nick Kyrgios will be looking to begin the season on a positive note and make a deep run at the Australian Open. The tournament kicks off on January 16, 2023.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes