Nick Kyrgios has hinted at a comeback to tennis as he comforted girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after she made a revelation about their touring plans in the coming days.

Kyrgios, 28, and Hatzi, 21, have been dating since December 2021. The couple moved in together in Sydney in 2022 and have been inseparable ever since. Hatzi, who is a social media influencer and interior designer, often accompanies Kyrgios on the tennis tour and supports him from the stands.

Now, the duo is saying goodbye to their home as they prepare to jet off to different countries for tournaments. Hatzi shared a video of their empty apartment on her Instagram stories on June 3, 2023, expressing her sadness at leaving their cozy space.

“I’m not ready to leave our home for 4-5 months”, Hatzi captioned her Instagram story.

Kyrgios shared her video on his account with a reassuring message for his partner.

“It’s okay b, we have each other. Also flying around the world travelling isn’t a bad problem hahaha”, Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios on Instagram

A series of injuries have kept the Australian tennis sensation off the court for all of the year so far. He had to skip the Australian Open in January because he needed surgery on his left knee. Then he cut his foot during a break-in at his Canberra house in May, which prevented him from playing at the French Open as well.

He is now looking forward to returning to the grass court season in June. Kyrgios, who is famous for his explosive personality and flashy shots, has not competed in an official ATP match since October 2022.

Nick Kyrgios' bad-boy image is something tennis really needs, feels sports journalist

Nick Kyrgios will not play in the 2023 French Open

Sports journalist and blogger Eric Hubbs thinks that Nick Kyrgios’ antics on the court are good for tennis because they draw new viewers to the sport.

Kyrgios has always sparked debates among tennis fans with his controversial behavior. Hubbs defended Kyrgios on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, saying that tennis needed him to bridge the gap with Carlos Alcaraz, the new star of the sport.

Hubbs also said that he always blogged about Kyrgios because he was so divisive.

“He’s not afraid to say what he thinks and he loves the [Boston] Celtics and the NBA, which I like. And Holger [Rune] is becoming like him too, and of course, Nick is there to back him up because he understands him and knows what he’s going through. I think those guys are great for the sport,” he said.

Hubbs went on to declare that players like Kyrgios and Rune were making casual tennis fans more interested in the sport.

“I don’t want people to pretend to be villains but when it comes naturally and a guy interacts with the crowd, that’s cool, fun and exciting. That’s the stuff that people who don’t even like tennis, when they see those clips on Twitter, [they think] ‘When’s that guy playing next, I want to see those matches, not the boring stuff, I want to see Nick Kyrgios doing crazy shots and hyping up the crowd,” he said.

