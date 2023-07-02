Nick Kyrgios: "I have dealt with bad racism; iconic people in sport in Australia have told me and my family to go back where we came from" 

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has opened up about his ordeal with racism in his own country, Australia.

Kyrgios, 28, is one of the most controversial players of his time. Over the years, the Australian has been involved in a number of controversies, both on and off the field.

Off the field, Kyrgios was accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend. However, earlier this year, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist avoided criminal conviction after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, Chiara Passari. Recently, the Australian was involved in an infamous feud with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Speaking to Men's Health, Nick Kyrgios spoke about a lot of issues, including how he and his family dealt with racism in Australia. Elaborating further, the tennis pro stated that Australia is a "pretty racist country." He also said that despite growing a "thick skin" in life, it gets really tough to ignore such discrimination.

"I have dealt with bad racism. Australia is a pretty racist country in general, one of the most racist countries in the world. I have grown some thick skin in sport and in life, so I deal with it better than I did. But it’s never easy."

Kyrgios continued by revealing further details of his ordeal. He said that some of the top athletes from his country have racially abused him and his family.

"Some of the most iconic people in sport in Australia have told me and my family to go back where we came from and this kind of bullsh*t. Stuff that isn’t acceptable, not acceptable at all."

"I’ve had an amazing time" - Nick Kyrgios on being sidelined due to injury

In the same interview, Nick Kyrgios also spoke about the time when he was sidelined for months. Speaking about that period, the Australian said that he enjoyed his time off the field.

Elaborating further, the 2022 US Open quarterfinalist said that after endless days of playing and travelling, the sudden stretch of resting and spending time with family was like a breath of fresh air.

"I’ve had an amazing time. If you look back at the last decade of my life, day in day out, week in week out, I’ve been travelling, playing, travelling, playing, not seeing family for months on end, missing significant events, and suddenly I’ve had time to be normal and spend time with the most important people in my life. So you can’t go getting upset about needing rest. I’ve enjoyed it."

Nick Kyrgios will kickstart his 2023 Wimbledon campaign by taking on David Goffin on July 3.

