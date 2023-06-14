Nick Kyrgios contemplated suicide during the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and ended up being committed to a psych ward in London to undergo treatment, which has come out in Netflix's 'Break Point' series.

The second half of the series will be released later this month, where Kyrgios is one of the main featured players. According to 'The Australian,' the former World No. 13 reveals in the series that he self-harmed during his time at SW19 back then after losing in the second round.

The Australian also reportedly discloses that the wake-up call for him came after seeing his father sitting on the bed near him and crying over his son's mental health struggles.

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide," he said. "I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up, and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, 'OK, I can't keep doing this.'"

Deciding to turn his life around, the Aussie ended up at a treatment center to better deal with his issues:

"I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems. If you look closely, on my right arm, you can see my self-harm," he said.

The treatment paid dividends down the years, as Kyrgios had the best year of his career in 2022, reaching the final at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

"I was drinking, abusing drugs" - Nick Kyrgios

2023 Australian Open: Previews

Nick Kyrgios also says in the documentary that he was struggling to get out of bed during that time, let alone play professional tennis at the highest level with all the media spotlight that comes with it.

The Australian also admitted to using drugs and alcohol, adding that he lost his relationship with his friends and family as well because of his mental health struggles.

"I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions. I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away," he said.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios made his comeback earlier this week in Stuttgart, his first competitive match of the season after undergoing a knee surgery. Unfortunately, it was not a successful return to action for the former Wimbledon finalist as he fell 7-5, 6-3 to Wu Yibing.

Poll : 0 votes