Nick Kyrgios impressed by Jack Sock's pickleball play making it to ESPN

Controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was recently impressed by his colleague Jack Sock's pickleball play, which was featured on ESPN.

American tennis sensation Jack Sock made his pickleball debut at the North Carolina Open, impressing with his ability to quickly adjust to the game and win his first two matches.

Sock was once ranked in the ATP top 10, but his tennis career has since tanked. The American isn't playing as much because he's no longer competitive, but he looked great in this pickleball tournament.

In light of this, Nick Kyrgios took to Instagram stories to express his delight at the 30-year-old's match being featured on ESPN. The Australian wrote:

"My boy @jack.sock already making pickle ball plays on ESPN."

Kyrgios himself has invested in pickleball alongside four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka. The pair announced in 2022 that they had become co-owners of the Miami Pickleball Club. Former World No. 7 Mardy Fish is also part of the club's ownership group.

Nick Kyrgios hints at early retirement, says he wants to enjoy family time

Nick Kyrgios recently hinted at an early retirement, claiming he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The Australian, who competed in the 2023 World Tennis League in Dubai alongside Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, and Alexander Zverev, had joked during the tournament that he would retire if he won a Grand Slam in 2023.

Kyrgios reiterated his stance in a recent interview with AAP, saying he doesn't see himself playing past the age of 30. The 27-year-old added that he wants to have a family by then and enjoy the fruits of his hard work.

"I wanted to have a family by then and enjoy family time and enjoy all the hard work I've put in. So if I have another couple years like this, I think then I would say goodbye. But that's still two-and-a-half years away, so let's see," he said.

When asked how he envisions his life at 37, Kyrgios said he pictures himself having a large family of four or five children and spending time in the Bahamas fishing.

"A big family, four, five kids, smoking a big spliff in the Bahamas, fishing maybe. I won't be working, though. I'm working enough now - in 10 years I won't be," the Australian said.

The World No. 26 is currently recovering from a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open. It's unclear when or where he will return to the ATP tour, however, he has confirmed his participation at the 2023 Laver Cup.

