Nick Kyrgios issues blunt reaction to Jannik Sinner losing Laureus World Sportsman of the Year nomination over doping row

Nick Kyrgios has taken yet another dig at Jannik Sinner. On Thursday, February 27, it was revealed that the Italian’s nomination for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award has been withdrawn, and Kyrgios was quick to share his thoughts about the same.

Ad

In an official statement, the Laureus World Sports Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick announced that Sinner's nomination for the award had been rescinded given his three-month doping ban, saying:

“Following discussions by the Laureus Academy it has been decided that Jannik Sinner’s Nomination for this year’s Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is to be withdrawn. We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies and - whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved - feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed.”

Ad

Trending

Reacting to this, Kyrgios took to X to write:

“Well I mean sportsmanship does mean playing by the rules 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sinner tested positive for clostebol twice in March 2024, with news of his failed drug tests being made public in August later that same year. While the International Tennis Integrity Agency initially cleared the World No. 1 of any wrongdoing, the World Anti-Doping Agency challenged this decision, appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In January this year, Sinner was handed a three-month ban, after the WADA ruled that he was inadvertently contaminated by a banned substance and "did not intend to cheat".

Ad

Nick Kyrgios shares his opinion on Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban

Kyrgios shares his honest opinion about Sinner's ban (Image Source: Getty)

Since news of Jannik Sinner's failed doping tests was made public last year, Nick Kyrgios has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the alleged lack of transparency surrounding the case.

Ad

After the Italian was handed a three-month ban in January by the WADA, Kyrgios took to X to share his opinion about the ruling:

“So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously Sinner's team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyrgios made his long awaited return to the court earlier this year, competing at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open. He was handed first-round exits in both the events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback