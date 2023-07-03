Nick Kyrgios has stated that he has a tough time being himself as a lot goes on in his life at all times.

Kyrgios has a reputation for being difficult to deal with, both on and off the court. He is a talented player who on his day can give anyone a run for their money. He is one of only two players (after compatriot Lleyton Hewitt) to win his first career meetings with the Big 3 – Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

However, that talent hasn't always been in the spotlight. Instead, the Australian is more known for his outbursts at rivals, officials, and fans.

When asked to look back on various incidents in his life, Kyrgios stated that he doesn't take himself too seriously and admitted that he's a better person now than he was early in his career.

"I don’t see myself as being someone who’s really famous. I don’t take myself too seriously. So I can sometimes forget who I am. I learned from all those things, and I think I’m a better person today because of what I learned," he told Men's Health.

"All the outbursts are from the earlier stages of my career," he added. "My last season on court was amazing, I learned a lot, I was much more composed. But it’s hard being me at times. There’s a lot going on."

Injury forces Nick Kyrgios to withdraw from Wimbledon 2023

A torn ligament in his wrist has forced Nick Kyrgios to withdraw from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Kyrgios has not been in action since the start of the year after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January. He returned to action last month in Stuttgart, where he lost to Wu Yibing in the opening match.

On Sunday, July 2, the Australian took to social media to announce that he was withdrawing from this year's grass Major.

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again,” he wrote on Instagram.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist. I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon,” he added.

Wimbledon has been one of Kyrgios' happy hunting grounds. He registered some of his biggest career wins at SW19 and reached his first Grand Slam final at the event last year.

