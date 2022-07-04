"I stepped out here against one of the greatest of all time and beat Rafael Nadal" Nick Kyrgios after reaching Wimbledon QF for the first time since 2014 

Nick Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 4-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2 in a hard-fought fourth round clash to advance to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios, who made history by reaching the quarterfinals on debut in 2014, was asked to reflect on what it felt like to beat Rafael Nadal as a 19-year-old during an on-court interview after the match.

The Aussie revealed that the memorable match against the Spaniard was at the back of his mind during his encounter with Nakashima.

José Morgado @josemorgado



3rd career GS QF, first since AusOpen… 2015. 7.5 years Nick Kyrgios survives some shoulder pain and a very tough match, beating Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 to reach the QFs at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.3rd career GS QF, first since AusOpen… 2015. 7.5 years Nick Kyrgios survives some shoulder pain and a very tough match, beating Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 to reach the QFs at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.3rd career GS QF, first since AusOpen… 2015. 7.5 years https://t.co/8yvzoTxV4H

"I stepped out here against one of the greatest of all time and beat Nadal so these were a few of the things I had at the back of my mind."

The Aussie became the first player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on debut since Florian Mayer of Germany in 2004.

He was also the first wildcard to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Goran Ivanisevic did so before going on to win the Wimbledon title in 2001.

Kyrgios, who last reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open in 2015, asserted that it was his match experience that got him over the line against Nakashima.

"Brandon hasn't played on this court that much. I think it was his first time. So, all the experience that I had, I think, that's what got me over the line today."

"He is 20 years old and he is going to do some special things, that's for sure" - Nick Kyrgios on Brandon Nakashima

Nick Kyrgios in action against Brandon Nakashima

After the tough five-set win against Brandon Nakashima, Nick Kyrgios lauded his opponent for putting up a tough fight at such a young age.

"Hell of an effort from Brandon. He is a hell of a player. He is 20 years old and he is going to do some special things, that's for sure."

Nick Kyrgios had a stormy run into the fourth round after an eventful and ill-tempered clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

Before ousting the fourth seed, the World No. 45 was involved in a verbal exchange with the umpire and had also demanded that Tsitsipas be defaulted for hitting the ball into the stands.

Kyrgios thanked the Wimbledon crowd, stating that his performance against Nakashima was far from his best and that he was "super happy" to get through despite being troubled by a sore shoulder.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



makes it 6-0 in deciding sets at Wimbledon and moves into the last 8 for the 2nd time!



#Wimbledon ON FIRE @NickKyrgios makes it 6-0 in deciding sets at Wimbledon and moves into the last 8 for the 2nd time! ON FIRE 🔥@NickKyrgios makes it 6-0 in deciding sets at Wimbledon and moves into the last 8 for the 2nd time!#Wimbledon https://t.co/UxSh9r5MBC

"I played a lot of tennis in the last month and a half. I am just proud of the way I steadied the ship. He came firing in the fourth set. My five-set record is pretty good. That's what I was thinking about. I have never lost a five-set match here."

"It wasn't anywhere near my best performance level wise but I am just super happy to get through. I fought really hard today. The crowd was amazing. It was special stepping out here once again."

It could well have been an all-Australian quarterfinal, but Cristian Garin of Chile had other ideas and got past Alex de Minaur 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to set up a clash with Nick Kyrgios.

"I was really excited to play de Minaur to be honest. I came on court when he was 2-0 up on sets. I was actually expecting to play him but I am not even thinking about that. I need a glass of wine for sure."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far