Nick Kyrgios looks to leave Miami Open heartbreak behind with 2-word message

Nick Kyrgios shared a two-word update following his defeat in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open. The Australian was eliminated after losing in straight sets to 22nd seed Karen Khachanov.

Following his second-round loss, Kyrgios posted a message on his Instagram stories that read:

"Home time."

Screengrab of Nick Kyrgios' Instagram stories (@k1ngkyrg1os)

After an 18-month hiatus, Kyrgios arrived at Brisbane International in January. He was defeated in the singles first round by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a three-setter. His doubles campaign alongside Novak Djokovic was optimistic, but the pair exited in the second round against Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus.

Jacob Fearnley defeated Kyrgios in the first round of the Australian Open singles and withdrew from his first-round doubles match with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The struggles persisted at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells as he retired mid-game against Botic van de Zandschulp due to recurring wrist issues. Despite these setbacks, the Miami Open did witness some positives, as Kyrgios won his first single game in nearly two-and-a-half years, defeating Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. However, Khachanov proved too strong in the second round, as he comfortably beat the Australian 6(3)-7(7). 6-0.

Nick Kyrgios sparked retirement rumors with an honest confession after Australian Open loss

In Picture: Nick Kyrgios during the 2023 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios suggested that his career may be winding down, stating so mere minutes after his devastating first-round loss at the 2025 Australian Open. At his post-match press conference, Kyrgios said this was probably his last singles appearance at the Melbourne Major. The Aussie added that he realistically doesn't envision playing in the tournament again.

"Yeah, I mean, realistically can't really see myself probably playing singles again here, so. Yeah, it was special. Like taking that in, it was pretty good. was good, yeah. So yeah, I mean, look, knew that have doubles, so kind of was taking everything in tonight in those moments. It was, yeah, nuts," Kyrgios said.

"I was hurting physically. I respect my opponent. The fans waited hours to come see me play. Yeah, I mean, realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again," he added.

But he kept his intentions for the other three Grand Slams. Kyrgios has confirmed that he will return for one more doubles spree at the Australian Open with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis for the final time.

