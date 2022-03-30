"Nick Kyrgios, when you make a comment try to at least listen to the entire interview" - Daniela Hantuchova on Emma Raducanu assessment

Daniela Hantuchova on Tuesday expressed disappointment at Nick Kyrgios' tirade against tennis observers who he described as "old retired players" in the wake of her comments on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Kyrgios had earlier in the week questioned the former World No. 5's assessment of Raducanu.

Speaking after Raducanu's loss to Katerina Siniakova at the 2022 Miami Open, Hanchtuova said she felt the "locker room respect" that the Brit had earned after her maiden Grand Slam triumph was fading away.

Her opinion did not sit well with Kyrgios, who took to Twitter to voice is disagreement, calling Raducanu a "far, far bigger name" than Hantuchova.

Hantuchova said she had nothing but "love and respect" for Emma Raducanu

Now, the Slovak has come forward in defense of her assessment of Raducanu, saying Kyrgios' tirade was unwarranted as he did not even bother to listen to her full interview before taking to social media.

Hantuchova said she has nothing but "love and respect" for Raducanu and was simply pointing out that the World No. 13 was underperforming and was capable of achieving better results.

The Slovak reaffirmed her faith in Raducanu, saying she had "class and talent" and requested Kyrgios to gather all the information before making such comments in the future.

"Nick please next time, when you make a comment try to at least listen to the entire interview,” Hantuchova wrote on Twitter. “I know you are super busy but i have nothing but love and respect 4 Emma and because of that i believe she can achieve even bigger things, because of her class and talent. just like you."

"Important now for Emma Raducanu to regroup" - Daniela Hantuchova's full comment that drew Nick Kyrgios' criticism

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Miami Open

Hantuchova had earlier said Emma Raducanu's locker room aura was fading, which she felt was a "shame" as the Brit had the game to win on the biggest of stages.

The Slovak had also said the US Open win put a target on Raducanu's back and everyone wanted to beat her. However, she was quick to add that the youngster needed to regroup and reassess the adjustments she can make to her game to be able to return stronger.

"That was a tough one for Emma," Hantuchova said of the loss. "I think it is going to hurt big time because of the chances she had. She was the better player for most of it. But the thing is now with Emma, everyone wants to beat her."

"All the locker-room respect she had after the US Open is now kind of going away which is a shame," she continued. "It is going to be important now for Emma to regroup, rethink what she has to change and get out there on the practice court. At that age, you want to be fit, you want to show everyone that you are out there, no matter how long it takes. And I believe Emma has the level, she just has to find a way to get it out of her."

