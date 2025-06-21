Nick Kyrgios makes brutally honest admission about how John McEnroe's 'new star' shout-out at the age of 19 changed his life

Nick Kyrgios' breakthrough at Wimbledon 2014 made him an overnight superstar thanks to his win over Rafael Nadal. He stunned the Spaniard en route to his maiden Major quarterfinal on his tournament debut. The mercurial Aussie revisited the impact of that match in his latest interview with The Guardian.

Kyrgios recalled his debut as a 19-year-old at Wimbledon. He felt ecstatic at finally getting an opportunity to play there. It is what most players dream of and if they do get a chance to compete, then their struggle has been worth it.

"That I was at the top of the tennis world. If you play Wimbledon multiple times you’re playing in front of the Royal Box on a court where every blade of grass is the same length. If you make it on to that stage the journey has been worth it," Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios was quick to make an impact at Wimbledon on his debut. He upset 13th seed Richard Gasquet in the second round, fighting from two sets down and ultimately winning 10-8 in the fifth set. A win over Jiri Vesely put him in the fourth round, where not many thought he stood a chance against World No. 1 Nadal.

However, Kyrgios put on a clinch to oust the two-time Wimbledon champion. John McEnroe labeled him as the "new star" of the sport following the massive upset. He now admits that while the reception to his heroics was deeply moving, that mantle was too much for him to bear as a teenager.

"It was life-changing, but I wasn’t ready at that age [19] to take on the responsibility," Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios continued to shine at the grass court Major, reaching his maiden Major final there in 2022. He lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets and hasn't competed at the tournament since then due to his health issues.

While he won't step foot on the lush lawns of Wimbledon this year, he will be present in a different arena. He will be in London for a live performance of his podcast, Good Trouble, at the New Wimbledon Theatre on June 24. He's slated to make another comeback during the upcoming hardcourt swing.

Nick Kyrgios receives a wildcard into Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025

Nick Kyrgios at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios returned to action after a prolonged absence at the start of the 2025 season. Starting with the Brisbane International, he competed in four tournaments and posted a 1-4 record. Since his second-round exit from the Miami Open in March, he has been on another hiatus.

Kyrgios will embark on his latest comeback at the Mubadala DC Citi Open 2025 in Washington. He has received a wildcard to compete, signalling his intent to return to the tour. The tournament will take place from July 21-27.

The Aussie is a two-time champion at the tournament. He captured his first title in 2019 and hoisted the winner's trophy once again in 2022. It remains his most recent triumph as well. He will be keen to revisit one of his favorite hunting grounds once again barring any further setbacks.

