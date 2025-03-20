Nick Kyrgios makes 'brutally honest' admission after winning first singles match in over 2 years at Miami Open 2025

Former World No. 13 Nick Kyrgios reflected on his first win in two and a half years at the Miami Open. He outfoxed Mackenzie McDonald in the first round 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kyrgios returned to the men's tour this year after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury. He entered the Miami Open on the back of early exits in Brisbane, Melbourne and Rome.

The Australian felt relieved getting back to winning ways after a slow start to the season. He sounded happy during his post-match interview and wished to be cautious with his wrist injury in the coming days.

"I thought I’d never play tennis again, to be brutally honest with you. That was going that way. I’ve had conversations with my camp and my team, guys who are leaving their families to be here with me.. I was like look, I don’t know how long I can keep doing this for. This puts a bit more petrol in the tank.. but I’ve got to be realistic. I’ll see how my wrist pulls up tomorrow. It is a grind out here," Nick Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios was among the top 25 players in the world in 2022. However, due to constant roadblocks in the form of injuries, he is currently outside the top 800 players in the world.

The Australian won his first match this week since October 2022, where he outfoxed Kamil Majchrzak in the Japan Open. He spoke about being nervous before entering Miami and didn't fancy his chances against any player in the singles competition.

"It’s tough. Honestly, I saw the draw and I didn’t feel confident about facing anyone to be honest. The way my wrist has pulled up the last 6 months hasn’t been great. But I guess having one win against Mackie.. I had something to draw from experience. He’s such a good player. He’s so tricky. It definitely caught me off guard," Nick Kyrgios said.

"I wasn’t used to that ball speed again. It’s been a long journey, even to just get to the start line of matches and be scared to be able to finish them.. but to come off and get a win and feel like I belong again feels pretty special," he added.

Nick Kyrgios will take on Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Miami Open

Kyrgios celebrates a point in the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios will take on the 22nd seed Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Miami Open. Khachanov leads the head-to-head against the Australian 2-1.

While Kyrgios edged past Mackenzie McDonald in the first round, Khachanov received an opening-round bye in Miami due to his ranking points.

Khachanov was last seen competing in Indian Wells, where he reached the third round. Despite a valiant effort against Ben Shelton, he was outclassed by the American in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

The Miami crowd can expect a close battle between Kyrgios and Khachanov in the second round. The winner will either face Grigor Dimitrov or Federico Cina in the third round.

