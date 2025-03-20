Nick Kyrgios makes honest admission about Miami Open 2R chances against Karen Khachanov amid injury concerns

Nick Kyrgios won his first match of the season in hard-fought fashion at the 2025 Miami Open on Wednesday (March 19), getting the better of American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald in three sets. Following his victory, the Aussie played down his chances of further advancing in the men's singles draw at the Masters 1000 tournament, as he has a tough second-round match.

Ad

Kyrgios had arrived in Miami with a 0-3 win/loss record in his singles matches on the pro tour this season, with first-round exits at the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, and the Indian Wells Masters to boot. The 29-year-old looked on course for a fourth consecutive defeat on Wednesday as he trailed World No. 101 Mackenzie McDonald by a set in the first round of the Florida event.

However, Nick Kyrgios wasn't to be deterred this time, fighting hard to eventually overcome the American 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 45 minutes. The former World No. 13 will next face familiar foe Karen Khachanov in the second round of the 1000-level event.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the Tennis magazine afterward, Kyrgios was apprehensive of his prospects of going deeper at the Miami Open considering his Russian opponent has performed well over the last few years.

"Look, I’ll see how this week goes. Will I beat Khachanov? Probably not. But I’ll give it a go and then we’ll see," Nick Kyrgios told Tennis magazine.

Ad

During the interaction, the Aussie also revealed that he had taken painkillers before his first-round match in Miami to manage wrist pain, which had forced his mid-match retirement during the first round of the Indian Wells Masters two weeks ago. Keeping in mind the intricacies of his injury, he admitted that it was tough to ask his fellow pros for advice.

"I can’t just text Dominic Thiem (who suffered from wrist injury in 2021) and be like, 'Hey bro you had a wrist surgery, what were the setbacks you had?'" Kyrgios claimed.

Ad

Kyrgios trails Khachanov 1-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. More interestingly, the two players had butted heads five years ago after the former took aim at tennis legend and analyst Mats Wilander's take on Andy Murray receiving a wildcard at the 2020 French Open.

Karen Khachanov beat Nick Kyrgios in their last encounter at US Open 2022

Nick Kyrgios and his opponent at US Open 2022 QFs | Image Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov's rivalry began with a three-set encounter at the 2019 Cincinnati Open, which the latter won 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-2. The Aussie had led the match by a set and a break. Unfortunately, a time violation from the umpire sent him into a frenzy, eventually contributing to his defeat. Moreover, the former World No. 13 also copped a fine of $113,000 for his behavior during the loss.

Kyrgios and Khachanov met a few months later in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open, where the then-World No. 26 came through 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 6-7(7), 7-6(8) in a high-quality affair. The Russian took his revenge at the US Open two years later, beating the mercurial Aussie 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback