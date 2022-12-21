Nick Kyrgios mocks the idea of Bernard Tomic earning a wildcard for the Australian Open in 2023 

Nick Kyrgios made a sarcastic dig at the Australian Open by not giving a wildcard to fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic. The two have often come to blows against each other and are known to take shots at any given opportunity.

The Australian Open recently released a list of players who will be receiving wildcards for the first Grand Slam of the season in January and excluded Tomic from it. When a user on Twitter questioned his exclusion and asked if he deserved a wildcard, Nick Kyrgios could not control himself.

"Hahahahaha NO HE DOESNT," wrote the Aussie.

Ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon, Kyrgios mentioned that Bernard Tomic had money troubles after Tomic challenged him to a 'million dollar' boxing match.

“He’s not relevant anymore, he’s not good anymore, and he’s obviously got money issues. For someone who actually tried to stand up for him before and actually try and help him out … my family helped him out before. I paid for his flights back from Shanghai because he had no money," Kyrgios said.

"First of all, I don’t know who’s going to put the million dollars for him because he’s dead broke. Second of all, I have bigger fish to fry. I’m making millions of dollars right now … tournaments are still paying me €50,000 (AU$74,000) just to show up. I don’t need to get in the ring, I’m not desperate. I’m a professional tennis player, still playing at the highest level of sport. Bernard is not,” Nick Kyrgios added.

"I’m a massive fan of the team environment, I think it’s pretty cool" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios of Eagles speaks to Bianca Andreescu during their mixed doubles match at the World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios, who is currently competing in the World Tennis League, revealed that he is a 'massive fan' of the team environment in Dubai. He also pointed out that he had his family with him in Dubai and won't be celebrating Christmas in Australia.

"I’m a massive fan of the team environment, I think it’s pretty cool. t’s a good experience for the fans and the players, not many events where I can be seen next to Rohan Bopanna and Bianca Andreescu so it’s pretty cool, it gives tennis a bit of a different dynamic," the Australian stated.

"Obviously coming from Australia I don’t have them with me often and I’m not going to spend Christmas in Australia, so they decided to come here and just spend a couple days here and enjoy it. We’re doing a couple things and my nephew is here, so it’s pretty exciting times," Kyrgios said.

