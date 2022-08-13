"Nick Kyrgios’ mortal enemy: the bathroom break" - Tennis fans react to the Australian losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the Canadian Open quarterfinals

Although Nick Kyrgios is in fine form and enjoying arguably the best phase of his career, the Australian will have to wait a little longer to win his first Masters 1000 title. In the quarterfinals of the ongoing National Bank Open on Friday, Hubert Hurkacz beat the 27-year-old 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1 in one hour and 46 minutes to set up a semifinal clash with Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Kyrgios lost his first match since falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Since then, the World No. 37 has won nine matches on the trot, including a title at the Citi Open last week, before meeting 10th-ranked Hurkacz. It was a rare occasion where Kyrgios' opponent produced more aces than him. While the Australian dished out 19 aces, the 25-year-old Pole hit 20.

Neither of the players could break each other in the first two sets. However, Hurkacz converted two break points in the decider to close out the match.

Tennis fans on Twitter were divided, with some citing an injury to the Australian as the reason for his loss, while others blamed Hurkacz's toilet break, which might have disrupted Kyrgios' rhythm.

"Nauseating to see how much eXpErTs overrate Nick Kyrgios. They don't even acknowledge that the only reason he is a Grand Slam finalist is because he was handed a walkover in the SF. Very refreshing to see Hubi thwarting this rogue again and bringing everyone back to Earth," a fan tweeted.

Srihari @srihariravi12 Nauseating to see how much eXpErTs overrate Nick Kyrgios. They don't even acknowledge that the only reason he is a Grand Slam finalist is because he was handed a walkover in the SF.



Very refreshing to see Hubi thwarting this rogue again and bringing everyone back to Earth Nauseating to see how much eXpErTs overrate Nick Kyrgios. They don't even acknowledge that the only reason he is a Grand Slam finalist is because he was handed a walkover in the SF.Very refreshing to see Hubi thwarting this rogue again and bringing everyone back to Earth

"Right on cue: Kyrgios starts to lose and the arguments with everything and everyone begins. Intention: Disrupt as much as possible," another user posted.

Ana Monteiro @armonteir0 @josemorgado Right on cue: Kyrgios starts to lose and the arguments with everything and everyone begins. Intention: Disrupt as much as possible. @josemorgado Right on cue: Kyrgios starts to lose and the arguments with everything and everyone begins. Intention: Disrupt as much as possible.

"Kyrgios gets broken, puts little effort into the return game, gets lightly booed, then asserts to the chair that nobody needs to change clothes between sets like Hurkacz did. A true pioneer in inventing things to complain about," another fan tweeted.

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz Kyrgios gets broken, puts little effort into the return game, gets lightly booed, then asserts to the chair that nobody needs to change clothes between sets like Hurkacz did



A true pioneer in inventing things to complain about Kyrgios gets broken, puts little effort into the return game, gets lightly booed, then asserts to the chair that nobody needs to change clothes between sets like Hurkacz didA true pioneer in inventing things to complain about

Here are some of the other reactions:

GV @GoldenViews00 That’s a great win for Hurkacz over Kyrgios. Was surprised the market had him as such a large underdog considering his weapons on hard court. With Hurk being one of the nicest players on tour, that’s a real win for the good guys. #OBN22 That’s a great win for Hurkacz over Kyrgios. Was surprised the market had him as such a large underdog considering his weapons on hard court. With Hurk being one of the nicest players on tour, that’s a real win for the good guys. #OBN22

andrey @hovsenberg @josemorgado hurkacz cheated his way against an unmotivated/fatigued kyrgios. this doesnt count @josemorgado hurkacz cheated his way against an unmotivated/fatigued kyrgios. this doesnt count

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 Is every Kyrgios match this week going to be genuinely unwatchable? It’s always just…serving. 99% servebots. I like Hurkacz a lot, but good Lord this match has been dull to watch. Is every Kyrgios match this week going to be genuinely unwatchable? It’s always just…serving. 99% servebots. I like Hurkacz a lot, but good Lord this match has been dull to watch.

WolandJunior @WolandJunior @josemorgado Hurkacz really has Nick’s number. Credit to Hurkacz for playing a great match and throwing Nick out of his groove @josemorgado Hurkacz really has Nick’s number. Credit to Hurkacz for playing a great match and throwing Nick out of his groove

ً @bereadyin5 @rixonlou @josemorgado We have plenty to hold on to considering nick melts down every other match and is the most overhyped bust in the history of the sport @rixonlou @josemorgado We have plenty to hold on to considering nick melts down every other match and is the most overhyped bust in the history of the sport

Abdelilah Saidi 🇮🇹 @Elpeakys

Lose to anyone but Hurkasz, He's so average and he lets him win everytime.

Nick wasn't even playing at 50% ffs. @josemorgado Ffs man ffs.Lose to anyone but Hurkasz, He's so average and he lets him win everytime.Nick wasn't even playing at 50% ffs. @josemorgado Ffs man ffs.Lose to anyone but Hurkasz, He's so average and he lets him win everytime.Nick wasn't even playing at 50% ffs.

"I have Cincinnati next week, that’s all I'm focusing on" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios in action at the Canadian Open

During his match against Hubert Hurkacz in the Rogers Cup quarterfinals, Nick Kyrgios was seen venting his frustration after the Pole went to the toilet to change his clothes. It happened right after the Aussie took the second set.

Reflecting on the incident after the match, Kyrgios suggested that the weather conditions were too good for anyone to change their clothes.

"Obviously when you’re playing and you stop for like five to 10 minutes, it doesn’t help your body,” Kyrgios said.“My body was so stiff after that, I couldn’t move properly. I mean, it’s within the rules. I’m not going to complain. I completely stiffened up. My knees were sore, my back was sore."

The Wimbledon runner-up has now turned his attention to the Cincinnati Masters, an ATP 1000 event to be played next week. His first opponent is Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

“My body hasn’t been feeling great the last week. I feel good, but the US Open still is two and a half weeks away. I have Cincinnati next week. That’s all I'm focusing on. I’m focusing on today, tonight, recovery, food, then just resting, then Cincinnati," Kyrgios said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee