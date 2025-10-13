Nick Kyrgios moved by emotional moment between cousins Arthur Rinderknech & Valentin Vacherot that ended with both crying tears at Shanghai Masters

Nick Kyrgios was touched by a heartwarming moment between cousins Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot during the Shanghai Masters presentation ceremony. Neither of the unseeded finalists could hold back their tears when Rinderknech was addressing his younger brother.Vacherot rewrote history as he defeated Rinderknech 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to win his maiden ATP singles title on Sunday, October 12. He entered the match as the World No. 204 and became the lowest-ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title since 1990. On Monday, the 26-year-old will achieve his career-best ranking of No. 40.Valentin Vacherot arrived in Shanghai as a qualifier and overcame players such as Alexander Bublik, Holger Rune, and former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic (semifinal) on his way to the title. In the title clash, he faced his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in what was their first tour-level meeting.During the ceremony, 30-year-old Rinderknech choked up as he experienced strong emotion. He said (via Tennis TV's Instagram):&quot;For Valentin, my darling cousin, for everything... Benjamin Balleret (Vacherot's brother and coach), bravo, incredible. Two cousins are stronger than one. You won today. Bravo. I gave everything. I couldn't have done more, but you deserved it. I'm so happy for you. I hope we're going to have more (matches). It's only the beginning. Well done, guys. I love you so much.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike most fans, Nick Kyrgios was impressed upon witnessing the bond that the cousins share. In the comments section of the Instagram post, the Australian wrote:&quot;❤️ This is cool ❤️.&quot;It was also the first Masters 1000 final for Rinderknech, who downed the likes of Alexander Zverev, Félix Auger-Aliassime, and Daniil Medvedev before meeting Vacherot.&quot;There are two winners today&quot; - Valentin Vacherot after beating cousin Arthur Rinderknech in Shanghai Masters final2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Source: GettyThe first player from Monaco to win an ATP singles title, Valentin Vacherot, depended on withdrawals to enter the 2025 Shanghai Masters draw. In the summit clash, he defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech. The two used to play together at America's Texas A&amp;M University in 2018.After the match, an emotional Vacherot said (via ATP Tour):“There has to be one loser, but I think there are two winners today, one family that won. And I think for the sport of tennis, the story is unreal. I was just trying to beat the guy on the other side of the net.&quot;&quot;[I tried] to put on the side that it is my cousin and the guy I have been training with and growing up with. It was very tough, and he did a better job than me in the first set, coping with the pressure. But I just found a way to turn it around,&quot; he added.Valentin Vacherot's total earnings before the Shanghai Masters were $594,077. After his win on Sunday, he collected a cheque of $1,124,380.