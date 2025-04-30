Nick Kyrgios Next Tournament: All you need to know about Aussie's comeback in surprise announcement

Nick Kyrgios is planning to continue his comeback at the French Open 2025 in a recent update shared by him. He returned to the tour earlier this year after a lengthy injury hiatus at the start of the season. He lost in the first round of the Brisbane International and the Australian Open upon his comeback. He then retired due to an injury during his first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open.

Kyrgios finally got a taste of success by beating Mackenzie McDonald in three sets in the first round of the Miami Open. He has been away from the tour since losing to Karen Khachanov in the second round and hasn't taken part in any of the ongoing tournaments of the clay swing. However, he now intends to return to participate in the clay court Major as stated by him on his Instagram stories.

The Aussie took to the social media platform to announce that he's getting ready to train for his upcoming trip to Paris. He also turned a year older on April 27, so he thanked everyone for their continued support as well.

"Just getting into training and getting ready to head to Paris in about three weeks. I just want to say I appreciate all the birthday messages ... it’s almost been impossible to get back to every single one of you, but I really appreciate the love, the support from all my fans, family and friends. I really felt the love, the big three-zero. Time’s moving. I definitely felt special," Kyrgios said.

Currently ranked No. 635, Kyrgios' hopes of competing at the French Open relies on him getting a wildcard. The entry list for the season's second Major came out recently and he's nowhere on it. Other players on the comeback trail, such as Reilly Opelka and Jenson Brooksby, have used their protected ranking to confirm their presence in Paris.

Kyrgios hasn't done the same. If he doesn't get a wildcard and he still wants to compete, then he will have to go through the qualifying rounds. This could mark his first appearance at the French Open since 2017.

Nick Kyrgios to potentially compete at the French Open for the first time in eight years

Nick Kyrgios at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

The last time Nick Kyrgios graced fans with his presence at the French Open was back in 2017. He lost to Kevin Anderson in the second round that year. He has a 5-5 record at the venue and he has gone as far as the third round in 2015 and 2016.

Kyrgios didn't particularly show an affinity for clay even when he was competing regularly on the tour. Since he has already skipped a bulk of the clay season, many expected him to return directly at the onset of the grass swing.

The Aussie had one of the best moments of his career at Wimbledon 2022. He advanced to his maiden Major final but came up short against Novak Djokovic in four sets. If fully fit, then he could certainly do some damage during this year's grass season.

