Nick Kyrgios is one of the greatest tennis stars after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic: Toni Nadal

Toni Nadal recently showered rich praise on Nick Kyrgios, calling the Australian one of the biggest attractions in tennis after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios has confirmed his participation in the Mallorca Championships, where Toni Nadal serves as the tournament director. The event was officially presented on Sunday, and Toni had more than a few kind words for the enigmatic Aussie.

Rafael Nadal's uncle called Nick Kyrgios a 'star' of the tour and claimed that the Australian is the most followed tennis player amongst the younger audience.

"Nick is a star on the ATP circuit," Toni Nadal said. "Undoubtedly, after the 'Big 3', he is one of the greatest tennis stars in the world, being the player most followed by the younger generations."

The Mallorca Championships is an ATP 250 grasscourt event that will be making its debut on tour this year. Mallorca previously hosted a WTA International level tournament, but the organizers managed to secure an ATP permit last year.

The 2021 Mallorca Championships is scheduled to take place in June - a week before Wimbledon. Nick Kyrgios, Fernando Verdasco and Feliciano Lopez are the biggest names to have confirmed their participation in the event so far.

Nick Kyrgios is a great player who gives a lot of show on the court: Toni Nadal

Toni Nadal also highlighted how Nick Kyrgios regularly conjures moments of magic on the court. Kyrgios is known as the most highlight reel-worthy player on tour, whose bag of tricks can leave even the best of the best stumped.

Not surprisingly, Toni expects the 26-year-old's participation in the Mallorca Championships to help pull in bigger crowds.

"Nick Kyrgios is a great player who, in addition, gives a lot of show on the court," Toni Nadal continued. "So Nick's commitment to play in the Mallorca Championships is very important news for us. I hope that his presence in the tournament will bring a lot of people to Santa Ponca."

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal have historically been at loggerheads with each other. The Aussie, in fact, rarely lets go of a chance to take a jibe at Nadal.

Kyrgios has often imitated Nadal's pre-point ritual of settling his hair and yanking his shorts, much to the chagrin of the 20-time Grand Slam champion. But it appears that Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni harbors no ill-will towards Kyrgios, as evidenced by his comments.