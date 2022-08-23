Nick Kyrgios picks Carlos Alcaraz as his pick for winning the US Open title on his Instagram story

Nick Kyrgios named Spain's Carlos Alcaraz as his pick for the upcoming US Open winner in an Instagram story shared by the Australian.

The US Open, this season's last Grand Slam, is scheduled to take place at Flushing Meadows on August 29. Nick Kyrgios, the Citi Open winner, has backed the Spanish youngster to clinch the maiden Grand Slam of his career.

Kyrgios shared a post by Eurosport, which asked viewers to pick their US Open winner and chose the World No. 4 as his favorite to lift the trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz's season so far

Carlos Alcaraz at the Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 9

Carlos Alcaraz has had a phenomenal season so far. The 19-year-old has bagged four titles, his most in a calendar year. The teenager started his winning run with his first title in Rio de Janeiro and beat the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Fabio Fognini, and Diego Schwartzman en route to the title.

Carlos Alcaraz also made it to the semifinals at Indian Wells, where he registered straight set wins over Roberto Bautista Agut, Gael Monfils, and Cameroon Noorie to set up a clash with his compatriot Rafael Nadal in the last four. The younger bowed down to the 22-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The defeat put an end to Alcaraz's 10-match winning streak.

Alcaraz won the first hardcourt title of his career in Miami. He defeated three top-10 players to lay his hands on the title. In the summit clash, the teenager beat Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4.

The youngster won the third title of the season at Barcelona. The Spaniard edged past Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, in the quarterfinal. Up against Alex de Minaur, Alcaraz saved match point and beat the Australian, 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4, to reach the final. The teenager had it easy against compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta and cruised past him, 6-3, 6-2.

The Field @thefield_in



Beat Rafael Nadal

Beat Novak Djokovic

Beat Alexander Zverev



Carlos Alcaraz, Madrid Open champion!



📽 Tennis TV



In three days after turning 19...Beat Rafael NadalBeat Novak DjokovicBeat Alexander ZverevCarlos Alcaraz, Madrid Open champion!📽 Tennis TV In three days after turning 19...✅ Beat Rafael Nadal✅ Beat Novak Djokovic✅ Beat Alexander ZverevCarlos Alcaraz, Madrid Open champion! 📽 Tennis TVhttps://t.co/ooLJFRgjzo

Alcaraz arguably displayed the form of his life at the Madrid Open and beat four top-15 players to win the title, including two Grand Slam winners. Alcaraz got the better of Noorie in the third-round to face Nadal in the last eight. The legend bowed down to the youngster as Alcaraz continued his progress to the semifinals with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, win over Nadal.

Up against former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz rallied to edge past the Serb in a tight three-setter. With a score of 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5), in his favor, Alcaraz reached the fifth final of the season and became the only player to beat Djokovic and Nadal back-to-back in a claycourt event.

Facing Germany's Alexander Zverev, the Spaniard dismantled the German 6-3, 6-1 to win the fourth title of his season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan