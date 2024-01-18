Nick Kyrgios picks Stefanos Tsitsipas to win Australian Open 2024

Nick Kyrgios believes Stefanos Tsitsipas could go all the way at the 2024 Australian Open.
Tsitsipas endured a difficult season on the ATP tour last year, winning just one title and exiting the men's top five rankings. The Greek has also had a tough start to his Melbourne campaign, needing four sets to beat his first two opponents thus far.
Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, was forced to miss this year's Australian Open due to a wrist injury. The 28-year-old is yet to announce when he will return to professional tennis.
In the meantime, he has taken on the role of a commentator for Eurosport, a sports TV network. The former World No. 13 was calling the play on Tsitsipas' second-round match against his fellow Aussie Jordan Thompson on Thursday (January 18).
Although the seventh seed fell behind a set, he shifted gears to eventually complete a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-2, 7-6(4) win to reach the third round of the Australian Open.
Nick Kyrgios was admittedly impressed with the Greek's fight during the contest, going by his latest post on X (formerly Twitter). He named him the favorite to win the men's title, much to the surprise of his followers.
"I think Tsitsipas wins the Aus Open," Kyrgios wrote on his X account.
Coincidentally, Stefanos Tsitsipas also overcame a set deficit against lucky loser Zizou Bergs in his Melbourne opener. He will face France's Luca Van Assche for a place in the second week.
Stefanos Tsitsipas has failed to impress since his runner-up finish at Australian Open 2023
Stefanos Tsitsipas was in blazing form at this time last year. The Greek had single-handedly led his country to the final of the United Cup, where they came up short to Italy.
The-then World No. 3 had a phenomenal campaign at the Australian Open, beating the likes of Jannik Sinner and Karen Khachanov to reach the championship match of a Major for the second time in his career.
Tsitsipas, however, put up an underwhelming display against Novak Djokovic in the final, succumbing to a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) defeat. The Greek then endured a rough patch, losing 12 of his 35 matches from February to mid-July.
And while the 25-year-old won his first trophy of the season in Los Cabos, his form didn't improve as he failed to make a dent at the big tournaments.