Nick Kyrgios picks Stefanos Tsitsipas to win Australian Open 2024

Nick Kyrgios believes Stefanos Tsitsipas could go all the way at the 2024 Australian Open.

Tsitsipas endured a difficult season on the ATP tour last year, winning just one title and exiting the men's top five rankings. The Greek has also had a tough start to his Melbourne campaign, needing four sets to beat his first two opponents thus far.

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, was forced to miss this year's Australian Open due to a wrist injury. The 28-year-old is yet to announce when he will return to professional tennis.

In the meantime, he has taken on the role of a commentator for Eurosport, a sports TV network. The former World No. 13 was calling the play on Tsitsipas' second-round match against his fellow Aussie Jordan Thompson on Thursday (January 18).

Although the seventh seed fell behind a set, he shifted gears to eventually complete a 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-2, 7-6(4) win to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios was admittedly impressed with the Greek's fight during the contest, going by his latest post on X (formerly Twitter). He named him the favorite to win the men's title, much to the surprise of his followers.

"I think Tsitsipas wins the Aus Open," Kyrgios wrote on his X account.

Coincidentally, Stefanos Tsitsipas also overcame a set deficit against lucky loser Zizou Bergs in his Melbourne opener. He will face France's Luca Van Assche for a place in the second week.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has failed to impress since his runner-up finish at Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) pictured at the 2023 Australian Open trophy ceremony

Stefanos Tsitsipas was in blazing form at this time last year. The Greek had single-handedly led his country to the final of the United Cup, where they came up short to Italy.

The-then World No. 3 had a phenomenal campaign at the Australian Open, beating the likes of Jannik Sinner and Karen Khachanov to reach the championship match of a Major for the second time in his career.

Tsitsipas, however, put up an underwhelming display against Novak Djokovic in the final, succumbing to a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) defeat. The Greek then endured a rough patch, losing 12 of his 35 matches from February to mid-July.

And while the 25-year-old won his first trophy of the season in Los Cabos, his form didn't improve as he failed to make a dent at the big tournaments.