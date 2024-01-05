"Nick Kyrgios is probably the greatest waste of talent we've ever seen" - Sports journalist questions the legacy Australian wants to leave behind

Former Australian rules footballer and sports journalist Kane Cornes recently criticized Nick Kyrgios for squandering his tennis career.

Cornes began journalism full-time in 2016 and has been a regular presence on 1116 SEN, an Australian radio station, offering sports insights. He currently hosts SEN Sportsday alongside Gerard Healy.

A recent episode of SEN Sportsday, shared by SEN 1116 on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on January 3, featured Cornes raising questions about what Nick Kyrgios will be remembered for.

The ex-athlete questioned whether the 27-year-old was the greatest waste of talent the world had ever seen.

“What's Kyrgios's legacy going to be? Is he the immature brat who never grew up, the guy who's always looking for an easy way out? When things get tough, he quits? Well, great payday, world ambassador for OnlyFans; he's probably the greatest waste of talent that we've ever seen?,” he said.

He added that Kyrgios wasn't putting in enough effort to make a comeback to tennis like others before him, and risks not have a legacy in 10 years' time.

“ He's not coming back, he's not playing at the Australian Open, he doesn't have a ranking. I think it's just one of the great wastes because he hasn't been prepared, digging, and doing the hard work, and fighting like others before him. His legacy in 10 years' time is going to be nonexistent.” he said

Nick Kyrgios's highest ranking on the ATP Tour was No. 13, and his best finish at a Grand Slam was at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

"Fans want to see you win big games not what tattoo you have got": Kane Cornes speaks on Nick Kyrgios's Onlyfans partnership

Kyrgios Soutth East Melbourne Phoenix Media Opportunity

Kane Cornes also discussed Nick Kyrgios's recent OnlyFans deal. He stated that fans were more interested in the player's exploits on the court and not about details of his personal life.

"Nick, fans want to see you win big tennis matches in front of big crowds in Melbourne not what tattoo you've got or the PlayStation game you're playing on 0nlyFans," Cornes said

Nick Kyrgios announced that he was an OnlyFans ambassador in early December 2023, surprising tennis fans worldwide.

OnlyFans is a subscription service where content creators share exclusive material with paying subscribers, and has been associated with controversies related to explicit content.

Kyrgios announced his partnership in an Instagram post and invited fans to join him on the platform.

“It just got a whole lot crazier. Join me on onlyfans! It’s free to subscribe for everyone! Behind the scenes… everything from on court to everyday life! See you all there!,” he wrote.