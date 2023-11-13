Nick Kyrgios has recently said he is 'proud' of himself while looking back at investing in the Australia-based National Basketball League team South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Kyrgios turned his passion for basketball into an investment when he became a member of the Phoenix ownership group in January 2023. He joined the likes of NBA star John Wall and former NBA players Al Harrington, Josh Childress, Dante Exum and Zach Randolph in co-owning the team.

On November 12, the former Wimbledon finalist's team faced Melbourne United, and he was there to see the action live alongside John Wall. The match did not conclude in their favor though, with a score of 83-92.

Later, Nick Kyrgios took to Instagram stories to show his pride in owning an NBL team alongside one of the best NBA players in history. According to him, the entire experience felt like a 'movie.'

"Man everyday I look back on my journey and how far I've come, and sometimes I don't believe it. Walking into packed out stadiums watching an nbl team that I'm a part owner in, next to one of the dopest nba players. This stuff is a movie man, I'm honestly blessed and so grateful. Proud of myself fr," he wrote.

Kyrgios via Instagram stories

Nick Kyrgios to join Tennis Channel as analyst during ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is slated to join the Tennis Channel as an analyst for the ongoing ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. The channel is thrilled with its newest addition and issued a statement before the Australian's broadcasting debut.

"Nick Kyrgios, whose electric style of play and straight-to-the-point conversational approach have endeared him to millions of fans around the world, is joining Tennis Channel as an analyst during its coverage of the ATP Finals November 12-19," a press release confirmed his participation.

"It will be Kyrgios’ first time working with the network, and it will happen during the most exclusive event in men’s tennis, with just the top-eight singles players and doubles teams qualifying for the event based on points earned during the 2023 season," the statement read further.

The 28-year-old is currently recovering from a knee injury that caused him to withdraw from all of the Grand Slam tournaments this season: the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. However, he is expected to make a comeback at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown later in December.