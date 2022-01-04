Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Melbourne Summer Set due to asthma, says he's been feeling "run down and unwell for 4 days"

Mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Melbourne Summer Set ahead of his first-round match against Alex Molcan due to asthma.

In a statement, Nick Kyrgios said he needed to rest so that he could be ready for the 2021 Sydney International, which is scheduled to take place from January 10-15.

Kyrgios revealed that he had been feeling ill for the last four days, but asserted that he had not tested positive for COVID-19.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Melbourne Summer Set with asthma. Petkovic vs Samsonova will now be followed by Dimitrov & Goffin vs Middelkoop & Van De Zandschulp on RLA. Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Melbourne Summer Set with asthma. Petkovic vs Samsonova will now be followed by Dimitrov & Goffin vs Middelkoop & Van De Zandschulp on RLA.

"I'm really sorry that I've had to pull out from this Melbourne Summer Set event. I have been feeling run down and unwell for 4 days. I have had several COVID tests over the last few days which all came back negative," Nick Kyrgios said.

"I don't feel 100% so I need to take this week to be ready for Sydney next week," he added.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen 1/2 "I'm really sorry that I've had to pull out from this Melbourne Summer Set event. I have been feeling run down and unwell for 4 days. I have had several Covid tests over the last few days which all came back negative." - Nick Kyrgios 1/2 "I'm really sorry that I've had to pull out from this Melbourne Summer Set event. I have been feeling run down and unwell for 4 days. I have had several Covid tests over the last few days which all came back negative." - Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios also expressed his disappointment at not being able to take part in the ATP 250 event in Melbourne, sparing a few words for his ardent supporters.

"I was really looking forward to experiencing the best fans in the world here at home! I can't wait to get back out there and see you all. Take care out there and see you soon," the Australian said.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen 2/2 "I don't feel 100% so I need to take this week to be ready for Sydney next week. I was really looking forward to experiencing the best fans in the world here at home! I can't wait to get back out there and see you all. Take care out there and see you soon."

- Nick Kyrgios 2/2 "I don't feel 100% so I need to take this week to be ready for Sydney next week. I was really looking forward to experiencing the best fans in the world here at home! I can't wait to get back out there and see you all. Take care out there and see you soon." - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios in race against time to be ready for 2022 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios is currently in a race against time to be physically ready for the 2022 Australian Open, which begins later this month. The Australian has not played a match since the Laver Cup in September.

Kyrgios, who is on a five-match losing streak, was expected to kick off his season against Alex Molcan at the Melbourne Summer Set but that will not be the case anymore.

Also Read Article Continues below

The tournament has suffered a slew of withdrawals in recent weeks. In addition to Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Alexander Bublik, Lloyd Harris, Sebastian Korda, Ilya Ivashka and Richard Gasquet have also withdrawn from the Melbourne event.

Edited by Arvind Sriram