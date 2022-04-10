"Nick Kyrgios pulls off this show, like John McEnroe before, but an Emma Raducanu is more effective in women’s tennis" - Anke Huber

Former World No. 4 Anke Huber recently gave her thoughts on the recurring on-court outbursts in the sport while laying emphasis on Nick Kyrgios's growing history with the same. In the same vein, she also talked about how someone like Emma Raducanu, with a calmer bearing, is more favorable to women's tennis.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios is well known for his volatile temperament, which was recently evidenced by his heated altercation with the chair umpire during his fourth-round loss in Miami. While such incidents attract significant public attention, Anke Huber believes they shouldn't become commonplace in women's tennis.

She further referenced reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu and opined that the presence of someone as composed as her is more "effective" on the WTA tour.

"Kyrgios pulls off this show, like John McEnroe before, often on purpose," Huber remarked in an interview with Eurosport. "It’s his ploy to keep the conversation going. But I don’t know if you should want that for women’s tennis. Granted, it makes things more interesting. But I think an Emma Raducanu is more effective in women’s tennis."

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport "I was talking to my friend!"



Nick Kyrgios received a game penalty in his match with Jannik Sinner for this... "I was talking to my friend!"Nick Kyrgios received a game penalty in his match with Jannik Sinner for this... https://t.co/UE1byQdpqo

The German went on to give her thoughts on the young Brit's future in the sport. Although Raducanu has managed just four wins since her triumph at Flushing Meadows, Huber believes that she will require a couple more years to find consistency in her results.

"Raducanu is someone who can play at the top in the future," Huber said. "She has everything to become a top-5 player and maybe even make it to No. 1. Emma needs another year or two to become consistent and really demonstrate what she is capable of."

Emma Raducanu to test herself on clay after a dismal start to the season

Raducanu at the 2022 Miami Open

With a 2-5 win-loss record thus far, Emma Raducanu is in the midst of a lackluster season. She recently competed at Indian Wells and Miami, managing a solitary win over France's Caroline Garcia across the two WTA 1000 events. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old, who will be playing a full season for the first time in her burgeoning career, is set to test her game on clay.

Raducanu will be making her tour-level debut on the terre battue at the upcoming Stuttgart Open, which begins on April 18. She will then compete at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid from April 28. With barely any ranking points to defend before Wimbledon later this year, the World No. 12 has a chance at cracking the WTA top 10 over the upcoming claycourt season.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala