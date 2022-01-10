Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Sydney International after testing positive for COVID-19

Nick Kyrgios has said he is pulling out of the Sydney International after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month the Australian withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set because of asthma.

With the Australian Open just around the corner, this is an unfortunate time for Kyrgios to have tested positive for COVID-19. However, he is yet to rule out participating in the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam.

The Australian announced on his Instagram story that he had tested positive and that he still hopes to play in the first Grand Slam of the year.

"Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid. I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms. I wish everyone all the best and stay safe where you are. If all goes well I will see you at the Australian Open."

Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal from Sydney International on Instagram

Nick Kyrgios out of the top 100 for the first time since 2014

Kyrgios' ranking fell down to 114th

The Australian started 2021 with a last 16 showing at the Melbourne Summer Set 2. He followed this by reaching the third round of the Australian Open, before squandering a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem.

Kyrgios did not compete at another tournament until Wimbledon. After defeating Ugo Humbert and Gianluca Mager, the Australian retired against eventual quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round due to an abdominal injury.

The 26-year-old then had a disappointing title defense at the Citi Open after losing to Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round. This was followed by first-round exits at the Toronto Masters and the US Open.

After competing in the Laver Cup, Kyrgios decided to skip the remainder of the ATP Tour due to a knee injury. Interruptions to the season caused his ranking to drop to 93.

After missing out on the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian's ranking dropped to 114.

This is the first time since 2014 that Kyrgios finds himself out of the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

With the Australian Open just over a week away, Kyrgios now faces a test with time to participate in the competition. If he does not compete at the Grand Slam, the 26-year-old will suffer another drop in his rankings.

