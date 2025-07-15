Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek walked away with the men's and women's singles titles at the Wimbledon Championships. In the aftermath of the Grand Slam, the BBC published an article that quoted Nick Kyrgios as a voice of concern while highlighting the two winners’ previous doping bans, and fans were quick to show their annoyance about the piece.

Ad

Sinner tested positive for clostebol in March 2024, but news of his failed drug test was only made public in August. While the WADA eventually ruled that the Italian ‘did not intend to cheat’ he subsequently served a 90 days suspension earlier this year. On the other hand, Swiatek tested positive for trimetazidine late last year. The Pole was deemed to have ‘No Significant Fault or Negligence’ but served a one-month suspension.

At Wimbledon last week, both the tennis stars claimed their maiden trophy at the grass-court Major. In light of their victory, the BBC published an article titled ‘From drugs bans to Wimbledon champions - how did we get here?’. The piece quoted former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios as a voice of concern for tennis.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to this, one fan on X slammed the news headline, writing,

“What a piece of garbage. Kyrgios being quoted as a voice of concern for the state of tennis is laughable.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another X user shared a similar opinion, adding,

“This headline is outrageous 😭😭💀.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how other fans reacted to BBC highlighting Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek’s drug bans after their Wimbledon wins:

“Ah BBC what a good week you are having. Now spotlighting a domestic abuser like he's a valid voice of concern about integrity,” one fan wrote.

“God pls wipe out British press!” another added.

“@BBCNews your level has really gone downhill. Your title’s choice is simply disgraceful,” one X user posted.

Ad

“Not “how did we get here?” This messy ass headline 😭,” yet another fan chimed in.

Nick Kyrgios takes a swipe at Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon triumph

Sinner at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Since the beginning of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's doping controversies, Nick Kyrgios has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the way the cases have been handled. Most recently, he took a swipe at the duo's Wimbledon victory.

Ad

After the Grand Slam, Kyrgios re-shared a post on X that read ‘Congratulations to clostebol & trimetazidine’ the drugs Sinner and Swiatek had tested positive for.

Via Nick Kyrgios on X

On the tennis end of things, both Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have delivered some strong performances in 2025. On the other end, Nick Kyrgios has continued to deal with his recurring injury issues and is scheduled to return to action at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More