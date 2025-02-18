Nick Kyrgios raises one serious question about Jannik Sinner's actions after doping ban

Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has once again taken to social media to comment on Jannik Sinner's drug ban. Kyrgios is a long-time Sinner critic and has made his feelings known that the punishment meted out to Sinner by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) was unfair.

When the three-month ban was first announced, Kyrgios described it as a "sad day for tennis" and suggested that the sanctions given to Dan Evans (a one-year suspension) and Simona Halep (five years reduced to nine months) should have served as markers for the Italian No. 1's penalty.

Kyrgios was responding to well-known X tennis blogger Pavvy G, who asked:

"So why isn't Sinner suing the team members who caused all this for him? Is he not suing them in case they may change their stories or he just doesn't mind sitting out for a few months?

The one-time Wimbledon finalist was quick to add his question, suggesting that Sinner should take matters further against those he told WADA were responsible for clostebol entering his system:

"Exactly? Why not take action against the person who was responsible for 'losing' money and tainting his image?"

Kygios is correct in that the 90-day absence from competition represents a huge win for Sinner. The decision also seems out of step with previous bans WADA has handed down. However, the fact that the Italian has top-quality lawyers working on his behalf, who negotiated the preferential terms, is not Sinner's fault.

Nick Kygios may think that Jannik Sinner's ban seems lenient, but WADA accepted that he was blameless

2025 Australian Open Men's Champion Media Opportunity - Source: Getty

The three-time Major champion won't miss a single Grand Slam event. He'll give up some 1600 ranking points, which may affect his World No. 1 ranking. However, he'll join the claycourt season for the Rome tournament in time to sharpen his tools for the French Open at the end of May, which is one of two Majors he's yet to win.

Kyrgios also used X to suggest that he's not the only player to feel that an injustice has occurred as he posted:

"I know a lot of players that are feeling the same way."

Sinner will claim, with some justification, that he has taken action against those who were involved in the incident. Once he was notified of WADA's findings, he immediately fired physio Giacomo Naldi and trainer Umberto Ferrara. The Italian was adamant that the two men had unwittingly administered the drug.

Sinner's lawyers insisted that Ferrera had supplied Naldi with the over-the-counter spray and that Naldi had administered it during a routine massage. The WADA panel made it clear that they accepted that explanation and that Sinner was blameless about the drug being in his system.

