Nick Kyrgios reaches out to ball kid he almost hit at Indian Wells, offers him a tennis racquet

Nick Kyrgios is as temperamental a figure as they come in tennis. The mercurial Australian can go from being unplayable to unwatchable in a matter of seconds. This was evident in his quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, where the Australian came very close to causing a major accident.
Kyrgios performed well for most of the match, but still ended up succumbing to a 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 loss to the Spaniard. After trading handshakes with Nadal and the chair umpire, the former World No. 13 lost his head and took out his frustration by flinging his racquet onto the ground.
The racquet ricocheted unexpectedly and almost ended up hitting a ball kid who was standing at the back of the court. Thankfully, the kid ducked just in time to avoid getting hit. Understandably, Kyrgios has copped a lot of criticism for his behavior from fans on social media as well as pundits in the tennis fraternity.
The 26-year-old took the time to apologize for his actions during his press conference, pointing out that it was just an accident. Not stopping there, the mercurial Australian took to Instagram a few hours later with a special request for his fans.
Nick Kyrgios asked his fans if they knew who the ball kid was, as he wanted to apologize to him in person and send him a tennis racquet as his way of making amends.
"Hey guys, I just want to apologize to that ball kid at the end of the match. It was a complete accident and was frustrated at the end of the match. My racquet took a crazy bounce and was never my intention," Nick Kyrgios wrote. "If anyone knows who that ball kid is, send me a message and I will send a racquet to him. I'm glad he is ok."
Kyrgios provided an update soon afterwards, sharing screenshots of his conversation with Tei Park, the ball kid in question.
"Made a new friend in the process. Accidents happen but we can go out of our way to make things better," Kyrgios captioned the post.
As seen in the photos, Park accepted the 26-year-old's apology, adding that he was "completely fine." He also took Nick Kyrgios up on his tennis racquet offer.
"Hi, thanks for reaching out, I am completely fine. I would love to get a racquet. Of course I accept the apology. I'll be back at the courts tomorrow," Park messaged.
The World No. 132 reiterated that he did not intend for the racquet to go anywhere near Park. Kyrgios further remarked that he had no qualms about tracking Park down and giving him the racquet, as it was the least he could do.
"Didn't want [the racquet] going anywhere near you to be honest. I'll head to the courts and come track you down and give you the racquet tomorrow. [Does that] sound all good?" Nick Kyrgios wrote.
"Perfect. Thank you so much," Park responded.
Nick Kyrgios granted a wildcard for the Miami Masters
After his quarter-final finish at Indian Wells, his first in an ATP 1000 event in five years, Nick Kyrgios will head to the Miami Masters to continue his strong run of form. The Australian has been handed a wildcard for the event, along with other top stars such as Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka.
The 26-year-old's best result in the tournament was a semi-final finish in 2016 and 2017 when he lost to eventual runner-up Kei Nishikori and eventual winner Roger Federer respectively.
Kyrgios has also confirmed that he will be foregoing the European clay swing. Following his stint in Miami, he is slated to play in the US Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston. After that, the 26-year-old will take a two-month break before returning for the grass season.