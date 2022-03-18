Nick Kyrgios reaches out to ball kid he almost hit at Indian Wells, offers him a tennis racquet

Nick Kyrgios is as temperamental a figure as they come in tennis. The mercurial Australian can go from being unplayable to unwatchable in a matter of seconds. This was evident in his quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, where the Australian came very close to causing a major accident.

Kyrgios performed well for most of the match, but still ended up succumbing to a 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 loss to the Spaniard. After trading handshakes with Nadal and the chair umpire, the former World No. 13 lost his head and took out his frustration by flinging his racquet onto the ground.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Nadal wins, Kyrgios spikes racket that goes flying and nearly hits a ballkid. Crowd boos as he exits.



Tough end to a pretty great match. Nadal wins, Kyrgios spikes racket that goes flying and nearly hits a ballkid. Crowd boos as he exits.Tough end to a pretty great match.

The racquet ricocheted unexpectedly and almost ended up hitting a ball kid who was standing at the back of the court. Thankfully, the kid ducked just in time to avoid getting hit. Understandably, Kyrgios has copped a lot of criticism for his behavior from fans on social media as well as pundits in the tennis fraternity.

Vansh @vanshv2k This was Nick Kyrgios’ response when questioned by a journalist regarding his racquet smash after match point (where the ball kid ducked). I feel bad for the journalist who asked an important question. He did not deserve this arrogant response. This was Nick Kyrgios’ response when questioned by a journalist regarding his racquet smash after match point (where the ball kid ducked). I feel bad for the journalist who asked an important question. He did not deserve this arrogant response. https://t.co/5KT1B8mgBa

The 26-year-old took the time to apologize for his actions during his press conference, pointing out that it was just an accident. Not stopping there, the mercurial Australian took to Instagram a few hours later with a special request for his fans.

Screen grab from Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Nick Kyrgios asked his fans if they knew who the ball kid was, as he wanted to apologize to him in person and send him a tennis racquet as his way of making amends.

"Hey guys, I just want to apologize to that ball kid at the end of the match. It was a complete accident and was frustrated at the end of the match. My racquet took a crazy bounce and was never my intention," Nick Kyrgios wrote. "If anyone knows who that ball kid is, send me a message and I will send a racquet to him. I'm glad he is ok."

Kyrgios provided an update soon afterwards, sharing screenshots of his conversation with Tei Park, the ball kid in question.

"Made a new friend in the process. Accidents happen but we can go out of our way to make things better," Kyrgios captioned the post.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios Made a new friend in the process 🤍 accidents happen but we can go out of our way to make things better 🥶 Made a new friend in the process 🤍 accidents happen but we can go out of our way to make things better 🥶👑 https://t.co/G0gI5QpmBy

As seen in the photos, Park accepted the 26-year-old's apology, adding that he was "completely fine." He also took Nick Kyrgios up on his tennis racquet offer.

"Hi, thanks for reaching out, I am completely fine. I would love to get a racquet. Of course I accept the apology. I'll be back at the courts tomorrow," Park messaged.

The World No. 132 reiterated that he did not intend for the racquet to go anywhere near Park. Kyrgios further remarked that he had no qualms about tracking Park down and giving him the racquet, as it was the least he could do.

"Didn't want [the racquet] going anywhere near you to be honest. I'll head to the courts and come track you down and give you the racquet tomorrow. [Does that] sound all good?" Nick Kyrgios wrote.

"Perfect. Thank you so much," Park responded.

Nick Kyrgios granted a wildcard for the Miami Masters

Nick Kyrgios will look to continue his impressive run of form at the Miami Masters

After his quarter-final finish at Indian Wells, his first in an ATP 1000 event in five years, Nick Kyrgios will head to the Miami Masters to continue his strong run of form. The Australian has been handed a wildcard for the event, along with other top stars such as Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka.

The 26-year-old's best result in the tournament was a semi-final finish in 2016 and 2017 when he lost to eventual runner-up Kei Nishikori and eventual winner Roger Federer respectively.

José Morgado @josemorgado Kyrgios confirmed he will not play the European clay season.



Just Houston the week after Miami and then a two months break till a packed grass schedule -- Stuttgart, Queen's, Mallorca and Wimbledon. Kyrgios confirmed he will not play the European clay season.Just Houston the week after Miami and then a two months break till a packed grass schedule -- Stuttgart, Queen's, Mallorca and Wimbledon.

Kyrgios has also confirmed that he will be foregoing the European clay swing. Following his stint in Miami, he is slated to play in the US Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston. After that, the 26-year-old will take a two-month break before returning for the grass season.

Edited by Arvind Sriram