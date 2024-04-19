Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has reacted to a video where the British actor Josh O'Connor named him the "player he was channeling" for his character in the upcoming movie, Challengers.

The movie starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor is set to hit big screens on Friday, April 26. The film's plot is tennis-centric, revolving around the endeavors of Tashi Donaldson (Zendaya) as she tries to help her husband Art (Mike Faist) a tennis pro, revive his career. Josh O'Connor plays the role of Patrick, who is Tashi's former lover and Art's former best friend.

Australia's enigmatic tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to the video of Josh O'Connor praising him in an interview where the British actor said that Kyrgios was the player he was channeling for his role in the Challengers.

Kyrgios commented on the video posted by Tennis Channel where Josh O'Connor was seen mentioning the Australian tennis star's name as inspiration for his role as Patrick.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, John O'Connor was asked if there was a specific personality he was channeling to inspire him for his role. The actor responded by taking Kyrgios' name, expressing his admiration for the tennis star.

"It's Nick Kyrgios, also John McEnroe. But Kyrgios, I love Kyrgios. I love his attitude, he's an entertainer. He's a phenomenal tennis player. Was always a fan of his tennis playing anyway. But yeah, for Patrick he was big inspiration."

While talking to GQ, fellow Challengers star Mike Faist praised O'Connor's dedication for his role as Patrick. Talking about O'Connor's transformation for this role, Faist said,

“I watched this guy probably put on close to 10 pounds over the course of the weeks we were working. He physically transformed. He’s a craftsman, and knew exactly what was required of him in the moment.”

"I am going to come back" - Nick Kyrgios squashes retirement rumors

After enjoying a great campaign on court in 2022, the journey has not been easy for Nick Kyrgios. He has had multiple surgeries in the past year, twice in his knee and once in the wrist.

In January this year, Kyrgios told Eurosport that he does not plan to retire soon and will have a go at tennis again. He said,

“Of course I don’t enjoy being injured and I don’t enjoy rehabbing and stuff, and there have been times where it’s like, is this worth it?”

“But of course I’m going to come back, I’ve got a protected ranking of 21 in the world singles, 11 in doubles. I’m going to come back. I’m going to give it a go,” he added.

Whilst recovering from the injuries, Kyrgios joined the Eurosport commentary team for the 2024 Australian Open.

While commentating at the Australian Open 2024, Kyrgios also took Novak Djokovic's post-match interview after the Serb's quarterfinal victory against Taylor Fritz.

During his interaction with the Australian, Djokovic indicated that though he (Kyrgios) is doing well as a commentator, he would prefer him on the tennis court with a racket. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was quoted as saying,

“Looking good in that [commentary] booth, but looking better here, hopefully with a racquet also soon. We miss Nick, come on guys, show him some love,” he said.

