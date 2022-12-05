Nick Kyrgios reacts to his "coldest moment" of the year ft. Stefanos Tsitsipas hitting the ball straight at the Australian

Nick Kyrgios reposted a video on his Instagram Story of a point from his encounter with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, labeled the "coldest moment this year".

The Aussie faced off against Tsitsipas in the third round of the tournament and played one of the most controversial matches of the year. The encounter was full of time violations and unsportsmanlike behavior from both athletes.

During one of the points, the 24-year-old hit the ball straight at Kyrgios, who had approached the net, and did not apologize. Two points later, the Aussie returned the favor by not apologizing for a lucky net cord after hitting a drop shot that won him the point.

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos tsitsipas

While reposting the video on Instagram, Nick Kyrgios added four cold face emojis for the incident.

"I'm not sure how I bullied him" - Nick Kyrgios on Stefanos Tsitsipas' claims

Nick Kyrgios interacts with Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning the Third Round match at Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas after four enthralling sets 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) to reach the fourth round of the tournament. After the match, Tsitsipas described the flamboyant Aussie as a "bully".

In his post-match press conference, the 27-year-old revealed his confusion over the Greek's claims. He also mentioned that Tsitsipas was the one hitting the ball at him.

"I don't know what to say. I'm not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium," Kyrgios said.

"I didn't do anything. I was actually like - apart from me just going back and forth to the umpire for a bit, I did nothing towards Stefanos today that was disrespectful, I don't think. I was not drilling him with balls," he added.

Kyrgios also added that Tsitsipas was the "circus" during the match and that he felt great after the match.

"I don't know what he's - like, the circus was all him today. I actually felt great. I feel great physically now. I'm ready to go again if I need to play again tomorrow. I just think he's making that match about me, like he's got some serious issues, like serious. I'm good in the locker room. I've got many friends, just to let you know. I'm actually one of the most liked. I'm set. He's not liked. Let's just put that there. So anyway, no, I'm good. I feel good," he added.

