Nick Kyrgios' reacts to Diriyah Tennis Cup's impressive lineup

Nick Kyrgios reacted to the full lineup of the Diriyah Tennis Cup after it was recently announced.

The Australian is scheduled to compete in the Diriyah Tennis Cup, an exhibition tournament that will take place in Saudi Arabia from December 8-10. He will compete alongside the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie, Dominic Thiem, Hubert Hurkacz, Dominic Stricker and Stan Wawrinka.

Kyrgios took to Instagram after the full lineup of the Diriyah Tennis Cup was announced, writing:

“The Bag”

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Earlier, the 27-year-old expressed his excitement about competing in the Diriyah Tennis Cup. He remarked that he is looking forward to meeting the players and getting to know Saudi Arabia.

“At the end of my outstanding season 2022 I’m excited to play at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. I’m looking forward to getting to know the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and especially to having fun with the other players and showing the fans some really entertaining tennis,” he said.

Nick Kyrgios' 2022 season

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios pose with the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles trophy.

Nick Kyrgios' 2022 season began with a major setback when he had to withdraw from the Melbourne Summer Set and Sydney Tennis Classic due to asthma and testing positive for COVID-19, respectively. His rankings fell to No. 114 as a result.

At the 2022 Australian Open he was defeated in the second round of the singles category by top seed Daniil Medvedev over four sets 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 2-6. However, he and his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis triumphed in the men's doubles section, winning their first Grand Slam doubles title. They became the first wildcard duo in the Open Era to win the Australian Open men's doubles title and the first all-Australian men's doubles champion since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.

The 27-year-old then regained his form in the singles and progressed to the final four of the Houston ATP 250 tournament. He then made back-to-back semifinals in Stuttgart and Halle.

Kyrgios' best Grand Slam performance of the season came at the Wimbledon Championships, where he reached his first Major final. In a hard-fought battle, he fell to 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6(3)-7 in the championship match.

He then won his first singles title in three years at the Citi Open, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in the final. The 27-year-old also won the Citi Open doubles title alongside Jack Sock, becoming the first player to win both the singles and doubles titles in the tournament’s history.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis qualified for the ATP Finals in the doubles category under the Grand Slam provision rule but couldn’t get past the group stage. He ended his 2022 season with a 37-10 win-loss record and ranked World No. 22.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes