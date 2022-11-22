Nick Kyrgios reacts to finishing 2022 with the 4th highest win percentage

World No. 22 Nick Kyrgios ended his 2022 season at the ATP Finals. Even though the Australian couldn't make it past the group stage in doubles, he has every reason to cheer.

The 27-year-old was ranked fourth on a list of players with the highest win percentage on the ATP tour this season (78.7%). Novak Djokovic clinched the top spot, winning a whopping 85.7% of his matches in 2022.

A delighted Kyrgios shared the list on his Instagram story.

"What a year," he captioned the post.

Kyrgios' Instagram story on Monday

Kyrgios suffered a major setback at the start of the season as he had to withdraw from several tournaments owing to asthma. He dropped to 114 in the ATP rankings in mid-January.

The 27-year-old started to pick up wins consistently in April as he reached the last four of the ATP 250 event in Houston. He seized on his momentum to reach back-to-back semifinals in Stuttgart and Halle.

Kyrgios then made his first Major final at Wimbledon, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. His only singles title in 2022 came at the Citi Open in Washington, where he drubbed Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets in the final.

The mercurial Aussie ended the season ranked 22nd, with a 37-10 win-loss record.

Nick Kyrgios set to feature in the World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios will next be seen in action at the World Tennis League, representing Team Eagles. The mixed-gender tournament will be played between December 19-24 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Kyrgios' team boasts a strong line-up including the likes of WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, Italian veteran Andreas Seppi, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and India's Rohan Bopanna.

The Australian will play singles matches against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev in the group stage, which could serve as the ideal preparation ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

