"This is epic" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi being named in Maxim's Hot 100 Australian women

Nick Kyrgios congratulated his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after she was named in Maxim magazine’s Hot 100 Australia list.

Australian actress Margot Robbie has topped the list for a record-breaking third time, with athletes Sam Kerr, Ashleigh Barty and Emma McKeon making up the rest of the top four.

Kyrgios, who made his relationship with Hatzi public in December last year, took to Instagram to congratulate his girlfriend on the "epic" achievement.

"Congrats Costeen Hatzi, keep working. This is epic, top 21 most influential females in Australia," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Hatzi, the 21-year-old social media influencer who has an enormous following on Instagram, has been spotted supporting Kyrgios during many of his matches this year. She was present at Wimbledon where Kyrgios made it to the final before going down to Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios, who has Hatzi's first name tattooed on his leg, has previously credited the Australian model for helping him perform well during the US Open.

“I’m trying to work hard every day, make every session count. Before I would be out every night, now I have a great girlfriend, she helps me, she... you know,” he said, according to news.co.au.

“And my team, I’ve got my physio with me, Will. My team, it’s all my team and I’m just really happy and I’m hoping I can keep it going. I don’t want to let them down, I’ve been on the road for four months, we all have families we want to see, I want to make this count,” he added.

Nick Kyrgios has previously dated Chiara Passari and the two went through a bitter split in October last year. The tennis star has been accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend and received a summons from an Australian court during the Wimbledon Championships.

The Aussie star's legal team announced earlier this month that they sought to have the assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds.

Nick Kyrgios remains positive despite grappling with injury

Nick Kyrgios in action at the Japan Open.

Nick Kyrgios, who has had an incredible season thus far, remains positive despite grappling with a left-knee injury.

The Australian was forced to withdraw ahead of his singles quarterfinal clash at the Japan Open and will miss the upcoming Paris Masters. He is also not taking part in the Swiss Indoors in Basel this week.

Despite the injury, he remains hopeful of doing well at the 2023 Australian Open. The 27-year-old made his mark in this year's edition when he won the men's doubles title partnering compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"AO I'm coming and I will have you," the Canberra-born player wrote on Instagram.

