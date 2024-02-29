Nick Kyrgios reacts to LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant & others being confirmed to represent USA at Paris Olympics 2024

Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant being confirmed to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26-August 11, with Team USA being the five-time defending champion on the courts this year. In total, the country has won 19 medals, 16 gold, one silver and two bronze over the years at the Games.

This year, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Jrue Holiday have been confirmed to lead the American side. Durant has been a regular on the roster since 2012 (London Games) and won three consecutive golds.

Nick Kyrgios, widely known for his love for basketball, took to X (formerly Twitter) to register his reaction to the lineup confirmation.

"Bruh," the Aussie wrote.

James represented the US at the Olympics for the first time in 2004 (Athens) and helped his side secure a bronze. He converted the bronze into gold in 2008 (Beijing) and also contributed to the side's triumph in 2012.

For Tatum and Holiday, the Paris Games will offer an opportunity to double their gold medal tallies as the duo have already bagged one in 2020/21 (Tokyo). On the other hand, Curry and Embiid will make their debuts at the quadrennial event.

Nick Kyrgios: "I kind of want to turn the clock back and follow that NBA dream"

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently revealed that he wished to go back in time and follow his dream to compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA) league.

"I loved basketball. I loved the culture. I used to sit there watching VCR tapes and CDs of Vince Carter, and Nike Dunks, and I loved everything about basketball, the camaraderie, the teamwork. I kind of want to turn the clock back and follow that NBA dream," Kyrgios told Jemele Hill during a recent episode of his podcast Good Trouble.

Kyrgios suggested that his parents motivated him to pursue tennis, as it was a popular sport in Australia.

"I guess my parents pushed me towards that dream of tennis. They love the sport, and in Australia, tennis is huge, it's one of our biggest sports there. I know it's not as big in America, and my parents didn't have much growing up. They saw that I was talented and they saw that as a way of having a better life," Nick Kyrgios added.