Nick Kyrgios responds to Stefanos Tsitsipas' invitation for a "revenge match"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios have locked horns twice so far this season, with the latter winning both matches.

The duo played one of the matches of Wimbledon 2022, with Kyrgios coming back from a set down to win 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7). It was a fiery contest that ended with a cold handshake at the net. Both players later received fines for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently vacationing in Greece and in a video for Tennis Channel International, the World No. 6 challenged Nick Kyrgios to a "revenge match" at Costa Navarino, a luxurious resort destination in the country. The 24-year-old also said there wouldn't be any talking this time around.

"Nick Kyrgios I challenge you to come here, we play a rematch. Mr. Kyrgios, please come to Costa Navarino, I'd like a revenge match and no talking this time," Stefanos Tsitsipas said in the video.

Kyrgios responded to the Greek's invitation on his Instagram story, asking him for the date, location and money.

"Done. Let's get this revenge match going. When and where and how much," Kyrgios said.

How have Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas fared lately?

Nick Kyrgios went on to reach the Wimbledon final in July before losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. The Aussie then won the Citi Open before making it to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Kyrgios had a pretty good US Open as he beat reigning champion Daniil Medvedev in the last 16 to reach his second straight Grand Slam quarterfinal. He lost a thrilling five-set match against Karen Khachanov thereafter. After his run in New York, the Aussie returned to the ATP top 20.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, reached his second Masters 1000 final of the season at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati by beating Filip Krajinovic, Diego Schwartzman, John Isner and Medvedev. However, he lost 7-6(0), 6-2 to Borna Coric in the title clash.

The Greek then suffered a disappointing opening-round exit at the US Open at the hands of Colombia's Daniel Galan. He represented Team Europe at the Laver Cup and beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 before losing 1-6, 7-6(11) [10-8] to Frances Tiafoe. As a result, Team World won the tournament for the very first time.

Tsitsipas is next scheduled to compete at the Astana Open, which consists of a strong field, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Medvedev.

