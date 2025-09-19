"Nick Kyrgios should retire & f**k off" - Fans furious over Aussie's controversial Rafael Nadal claim on Wimbledon final loss vs Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios came under fire from fans for his controversial comments surrounding Rafael Nadal while speaking about his 2022 Wimbledon final loss against Novak Djokovic. Some fans believe the Aussie is trying to 'stay relevant' by making such comments.In July 2022, Kyrgios reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. He faced the then-20-time Major champion Djokovic. The unseeded Aussie surprisingly bagged the first set of the match, but the Serb came back emphatically to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.Speaking about the match recently in conversation with Patrick Mouratoglou and Alexander Bublik, Kyrgios admitted he felt he had played solidly overall but rued key moments that slipped away. He also controversially stated:&quot;I think if I played like Rafa or something in the final, it would have been fine, I think.&quot;His comment was posted on X, and fans expressed their displeasure. One fan claimed he was trying to 'stay relevant' by making such claims.&quot;This guy has now reached the delulu stage. Haha. Nadal would have smoked him and he knows that but then again, he is trying to stay relevant. As usual. This guy should retire and f**k off for once and for all,&quot; one fan wrote.fastchimpy @fastchimpyLINK@Zwxsh This guy has now reached the delulu stage. Haha. Nadal would have smoked him and he knows that but then again, he is trying to stay relevant. As usual. This guy should retire and fuck off for once and for all.&quot;Idk if living in the past is the answer here lol,&quot; another fan wrote.One fan revisited a famous quote from Nadal where he was asked about Kyrgios' potential during a press conference, and the Spaniard claimed that hypothetical scenarios are of no use. They wrote:&quot;If, if, if? Doesn't exist&quot;Some fans made fun of Nick Kyrgios' comments.&quot;Not to brag, but if I played like Rafa, I'd win 22 slams,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I’d also win if I played like Rafa,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;That’s a great idea from Kyrgios, more players should try that. I think most players would win 10+ Roland Garros if they played like Rafa,&quot; yet another fan wrote.When Rafael Nadal talked about Nick Kyrgios' 'lack of respect' after their 2019 encounterNick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: GettyNick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal faced off in the second round of the 2019 Mexican Open. Despite being ranked just 72nd in the world, Kyrgios stunned the Spaniard by coming from a set down to win 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, even throwing in an underarm serve that visibly frustrated Nadal. After the match, the 22-time Grand Slam champion didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on Kyrgios.&quot;He lacks respect for the public, his rival, and himself, said the former world number one after the loss... He’s a player who has the talent to win Grand Slams - a player who can fight for the top rankings, but there’s a reason he is where he is,&quot; Nadal said (via The Tennis Gazette).By the time Nadal retired last year, Kyrgios faced him nine times during their time on the tour. The Spaniard led the head-to-head 6-3.