Nick Kyrgios reveals important skill he learned from his mother in candid chat with Garbine Muguruza

Nick Kyrgios opened up about his cooking skills during a recent conversation with Garbine Muguruza. He credited his mother for teaching him cooking during his early days.

Kyrgios was last seen in action at the Miami Open, where he reached the second round. After a promising win over Mackenzie McDonald, he was eliminated by Karen Khachanov in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-0.

The Australian candidly shared a bit about his childhood days and how he learnt cooking from his mother. He also mentioned the recipes he can easily prepare during a chat with Garbine Muguruza.

“My mom’s Malaysian, so she’s a very good cook. She made me watch her in the kitchen when I was young, so I actually can cook a little bit,” Nick Kyrgios told former No. 1 Garbine Muguruza

"I’d probably make fried rice or noodles, that stuff I can actually cook,” he added

Kyrgios in action at the Miami Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

While Kyrgios is still competing at the highest level, Muguruza retired from professional tennis in 2024. She competed in her last event on tour at the 2023 Lyon Open in France.

Interestingly, Muguruza and Kyrgios are both finalists at the Wimbledon Championships. While the former ended up on the winning side in 2017, Kyrgios couldn't make it count against Novak Djokovic in 2022.

The duo also discussed how good food can help to recover from a tough loss on tour. Here's what Kyrgios said about dealing with a hard day at the office.

“When you lose you feel pretty bad, but then you realize our lives are very amazing, we travel the world. So you just try to remind yourself that we can go to a nice restaurant and enjoy our time together," Nick Kyrgios said

Nick Kyrgios is expected to compete in the French Open 2025 and continue his comeback this year

Nick Kyrgios attends the ESPN On Disney+ Launch Party - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios is expected to make his sixth appearance in the French Open this year. He will enter the event following a second-round exit at the Miami Open, at the hands of Karen Khachanov.

Kyrgios returned to the men's tour this year after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He struggled to get off the mark in Brisbane, Melbourne and Indian Wells, but eventually opened his account at the Miami Open.

The Australian shared an update about his next tournament appearance via social media. He thanked his fans for the wishes on his 30th birthday and said:

"Just getting into training and getting ready to head to Paris in about three weeks. I just want to say I appreciate all the birthday messages ... it’s almost been impossible to get back to every single one of you, but I really appreciate the love, the support from all my fans, family and friends. I really felt the love, the big three-zero. Time’s moving. I definitely felt special," Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios made his last French Open appearance in 2017, when he reached the second round. After cruising past Philipp Kohlschreiber in his opener, Kevin Anderson eliminated him in four sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

