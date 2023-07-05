Daria Kasatkina, the Russian tennis star, voiced her concerns over the potential financial involvement of Saudi Arabia in the world of tennis in a recent press conference. This was following her victory over British player Jodie Burrage at Wimbledon 2023.

The comment came in response to a question about the possibility of Saudi Arabia hosting future tennis tournaments, despite the country's troubling human rights and women's rights record.

"Well, yes, a tough condition. Many issues concerning this country. Honestly, tough to talk about. Of course it's easier — and also they are talking with ATP. It's easier for the men because they feel pretty good there, let's say. We don't feel the same way."

Kasatkina's comments are significant in light of recent conversations surrounding the issue.

"So it's going to be, let's say, money talks in our world right now. For me, I don't think that everything is about the money. Unfortunately not everything is dependent just on us, and particularly me, for example."

In contrast to this sentiment, Australian player Nick Kyrgios had previously expressed openness to the potential financial benefits of playing in Saudi Arabia. Kasatkina made a pointed reference to Kyrgios, stating:

"Also, as Nick Kyrgios said, he would be so happy to go there just for a big check. For me, money is not No. 1, No. 1 priority in this case, for sure."

Daria Kasatkina also spoke on the early retirement of fellow WTA player Anett Kontaveit, expressing disappointment at the development and empathy for her friend.

"Super sad. Honestly, for me, it was a surprise. Yeah, I feel really sad about it, because Anett is one of my big friends on tour," she stated.

The Russian pro commended Kontaveit for prioritizing her health and predicted a fulfilling life post-retirement for the Estonian player.

"But I'm pretty sure Anett, she's gonna be a happy person in life. She got so many interests. She's a very interesting person, and I think she will find her place, for sure."

On the personal front, Daria Kasatkina talked about her state of mental well-being, a subject gaining increasing attention in the world of professional sports.

The Russian star believes that maintaining mental health, particularly amidst the pressures of a highly publicized profession and the global pandemic, is crucial.

"I think I'm trying to take care of it now, because in one moment the social media especially affected my head. So, now I'm just trying to also take care of it, because it's really important. Now it's a big issue," she said.

Daria Kasatkina's swift victory secures spot in Wimbledon's third round

Daria Kasatkina plays a forehand at Wimbledon 2023

Daria Kasatkina effortlessly sailed into the third round of Wimbledon, defeating Britain's wildcard entry, Jodie Burrage, currently ranked 108th, with an impressive score of 6-0, 6-2.

The match, which was concluded within an hour on Wednesday, encountered minor interruptions due to rain. But the downpour didn't deter the 11th-seeded player.

In spite of a stumble at the beginning of the second set, where Kasatkina lost her service game, the Centre Court audience had few reasons to rally behind the British player during the weather-impacted match.

This win comes hot on the heels of Daria Kasatkina's victory over the American player, Caroline Dolehide, in her opening match on Monday.

Consequently, the Russian player secured her place in the third round earlier than several other players, as close to 70 initial matches had been delayed due to Tuesday's downpour.

Kasatkina, known for her powerful groundstrokes, swiftly claimed the first set in a mere 19 minutes, leaving the local hopeful, Burrage, visibly flustered.

Burrage, who managed to score only eight points in the opening set, struggled with her service game, resulting in multiple double faults.

Despite a string of ankle injuries and subsequent surgeries hampering her career, 24-year-old Burrage managed to score in the second set with a more aggressive approach at the net.

However, her momentary comeback was halted as Daria Kasatkina quickly regained control. However, a temporary suspension of the game occurred due to showers.

Post the brief 15-minute stoppage, the game resumed with Burrage, currently ranked 108th, putting up a stronger fight. However, she was consistently overpowered and outmanoeuvred by Daria Kasatkina.

The match concluded in the Russian player's favor, following Burrage's long forehand error, sealing her place in the third round.

