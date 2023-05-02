Nick Kyrgios, a well-known tennis player ranked 26th on the ATP Tour, is an avid fan of the Boston Celtics NBA team.

He recently took to Twitter to express his disappointment with their performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, calling it the "worst three minutes" he has ever seen to end a game.

Despite James Harden's 45-point performance, including seven 3-pointers, the Celtics lost 115-119 to the 76ers.

"I’ve never seen the Celtics actually close out a game without drama. The worst 3 minutes to end the game I’ve seen and I’ve been following this team for more than a decade," he tweeted.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios I’ve never seen the Celtics actually close out a game without drama. The worst 3 minutes to end the game I’ve seen and I’ve been following this team for more than a decade. I’ve never seen the Celtics actually close out a game without drama. The worst 3 minutes to end the game I’ve seen and I’ve been following this team for more than a decade.

Boston Celtics' results have an effect on Nick Kyrgios' mindset

Nick Kyrgios wearing a Boston Celtics jersey during a practice session at the Wimbledon in 2022.

Nick Kyrgios' support for the Boston Celtics is well documented. The World No. 26 has left no stone untured to be vocal about his support for the Celtics. He is often spotted wearing their apparel and was also among the spectators in several of their NBA matches.

However, he has admitted that their performances and results have a significant impact on his mindset, especially during his own matches.

In a conversation with the Tennis Channel last year, Kyrgios revealed that he is a "super-fan" of the Boston-based team, watching their live streams and barely missing a game.

"I literally watch like live streams, everything. I barely miss a game and if they lose I am in a pretty bad mood," Kyrgios had said.

The 27-year-old confessed that news of a Celtics defeat at the NBA would affect his focus and motivation during his matches.

"I've literally thrown tennis matches if they've lost in like, double overtime. If someone plays me and they know the Celtics have lost, that's your chance. That is for sure your chance, to play me on that day," he added.

Kyrgios has not participated in any ATP tour-level matches since October 2022, after suffering a severe knee injury at the Japan Open.

Although he returned to play in a few exhibition tournaments in December, he is yet to fully recover from his injury and underwent knee surgery in January. He has not announced his participation in any tournaments in 2023 yet.

Poll : 0 votes