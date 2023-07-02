Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios recently commented on his colleague Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The 28-year-old had surgery on his left knee earlier this year and was defeated in his comeback match following a five-month layoff in the Stuttgart Open first round last month by Wu Yibing.

Kyrgios withdrew from tournaments in Halle and Mallorca and will compete in the Wimbledon Championships, which begins on Monday (July 3), aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

Nick Kyrgios sat down for a press conference before beginning his campaign at SW19, where he was asked how much tennis he watched during the first half of the year when he wasn't in action.

The Aussie responded that while he didn't watch much of the game, he did enjoy looking at the match scores of a few players, including Frances Tiafoe and his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"I wouldn't watch too much tennis. There's a couple players that I enjoy watching. If they're playing, I might give a look at live scores. Every time 'Foe is playing or Thanasi is playing, or anyone like this, I like watching," Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios then turned his attention to Carlos Alcaraz, saying that he admires how the World No. 1 has accomplished so much in such a short period and that he is very entertaining to watch.

"Obviously Grand Slam finals. I watched a lot of the AO. Seeing what Alcaraz has been able to put together in such a short period of time is nuts. He's got such discipline and he just loves the sport," Nick Kyrgios said.

"He's fun to watch. He's got so much discipline and so much desire to do well, but he's got that showman about him, as well, which I like. He loves getting the crowd involved. He loves getting people chanting his name, which is pretty cool," he added.

"I still think there's some question marks" - Nick Kyrgios on being completely fit for Grand Slam tournaments

Nick Kyrgios pictured at Wimbledon 2023.

Nick Kyrgios then admitted to concerns about his fitness and ability to compete in five-set matches, particularly in Grand Slam tournaments, saying that he had the most ideal preparation in 2022, which could not be any better this year.

"Yeah, I still think there's some question marks, for sure. I mean, obviously five-set tennis is a completely different base altogether. I look at my preparations last year coming in, I probably had the most ideal preparation possible. It couldn't be any different this year," Kyrgios said.

He added:

"I'm going to take it one day at a time. I'm not going to look forward and put unfair expectations on myself. I'm just going to try to do everything I can, prepare, go out there and play some good tennis."

This year, Kyrgios will begin his SW19 campaign against David Goffin.

