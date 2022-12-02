Nick Kyrgios sends cryptic message following 'ridiculous' nomination for 2022 Newcombe medal alongside Ashleigh Barty

Nick Kyrgios is one of seven Australians nominated for the 2022 Newcombe medal. The award, which was instituted in 2010 seeks to "celebrate and recognize the performances, achievements, and contributions" made by Australian tennis players each year.

If a social media story posted by the volatile 27-year-old is anything to go by, Kyrgios did not appear to be happy with the final shortlist of names for the prestigious award for the 2022 season.

"Uhhhh this is ridiculous," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios appeared to disapprove of the list of nominees

Kyrgios finds himself pitted against former WTA World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who made it to the elite list courtesy of her Australian Open triumph earlier this year.

Barty became the first Australian to win the Melbourne Grand Slam since Chris O'Neal in 1977. While Australian players won the home Major nine times between 1969 and 1978, there was a 44-year wait before the Queenslander thrilled home fans by getting past Danielle Collins in the final of the 2022 edition.

Congratulations to Ash Barty on a magnificent career. An inspiration, a magician on the court, a champion of Wimbledon and the Australian Open – World Number One.As you climbed to the very top, you lifted us all.Congratulations to Ash Barty on a magnificent career. An inspiration, a magician on the court, a champion of Wimbledon and the Australian Open – World Number One. As you climbed to the very top, you lifted us all. Congratulations to Ash Barty on a magnificent career. 🇦🇺🎾 https://t.co/Us2B3Z5Ob0

Barty's sudden retirement following the historic triumph, however, resulted in her not competing for the rest of the 2022 season even as Nick Kyrgios added a few feathers to his cap by reaching a Grand Slam final for the first time at Wimbledon.

The volatile player from Canberra also had his share of success at the Australian Open by clinching the doubles title, partnering compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Other nominees for the year-end award include Wimbledon doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell, Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, Australian Davis Cup hero Alex de Minaur, and Storm Sanders, who was part of the side that reached the finals of the Billie Jean Cup.

Kyrgios, however, was not part of the Australian Davis Cup squad that made it to the finals before going down to Canada.

Nick Kyrgios looking forward to inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai

Nick Kyrgios finds himself part of Team Eagles for the World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios is looking forward to taking part in the World Tennis League in Dubai later this month. The Aussie star posted a promotional video of the forthcoming event on social media.

A star-studded line-up including Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will all be in action at the inaugural mixed-gender tennis tournament that begins on December 19.

The six-day event will witness players representing teams named Eagles, Falcons, Kites and Hawks. Nick Kyrgios finds himself in Team Eagles alongside Caroline Garcia, Rohan Bopanna, Bianca Andreescu and Andreas Seppi.

The tournament will involve men's singles, women's singles and mixed doubles with the finals slated to be held a day before Christmas.

