Nick Kyrgios sends encouraging message to Emma Raducanu as Brit makes strides in Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu recently claimed an impressive win on grass courts at the Eastbourne Open ahead of the upcoming Wimbledon championships. Reacting to the Brit’s victory, Nick Kyrgios penned a short note of encouragement for her.

Raducanu began her grass season earlier this month at the Queen’s Club Championships, where she clinched straight-set wins over Cristina Bucsa and Rebecca Sramkova to reach the quarterfinals. In the quarters, she went down to top seed Zheng Qinwen. The 22-year-old is currently in action at the Eastbourne Open, where she claimed a hard-fought win over Ann Li in her opening round.

After the match, Emma Raducanu shared snaps of her outing on the court on Instagram and captioned the post,

“🕊️🤍.”

In response to this, Nick Kyrgios showed his support for the former US Open champion, writing,

“Get it.”

Up next, Raducanu will face Australian Maya Joint in her round of 16 match at the Eastbourne Open.

Nick Kyrgios reacts to Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz’s relationship rumours

The mixed doubles draw for the 2025 US Open will feature Emma Raducanu pairing up with Carlos Alcaraz. Fans have long since speculated that the two are in a relationship, and Nick Kyrgios recently shared his thoughts about the rumors.

In a recent conversation with talkSPORT, the Australian acknowledged the pressure Raducanu must have undergone after winning her maiden Grand Slam title while jokingly hinting that he thought the Brit was romantically involved with Alcaraz.

“It’s so hard in this day and age. She won a Grand Slam at 19 years old and what comes with that, all the things off the court. There is a lot of responsibility for someone like that. But her and Alcaraz – I think there is a little bit going on there! I don’t know!”

For her part, Raducanu neither confirmed nor denied the relationship rumors when asked about the matter by BBC Sport, saying,

“I am glad the internet is having fun and we are providing some entertainment for everyone! I mean, we go back a long way and I think we both started getting to know each other a lot more in 2021. Ever since we have stayed in touch. He has done so well and continued winning and it’s been amazing to see because we were speaking and friends before anyone won anything.”

Emma Raducanu is currently in action at the Eastbourne Open, and the Brit will next compete at Wimbledon. On the other hand, Nick Kyrgios will be skipping the grass court major as he deals with his injury issues.

