Nick Kyrgios shaken by Andy Murray being "totally behind equal prize money"

Nick Kyrgios was recently shaken by former World No. 1 Andy Murray's remarks on equal pay in tennis.

Murray, who is currently preparing to compete in the Citi Open, told reporters that tennis is moving in the right direction in terms of equal prize money for men and women. The Brit said that more needs to be done after the gender pay gap at the tournament in Washington was revealed.

"I’m totally behind equal prize money, and I think that it is brilliant that a lot of the tournaments on the tour that we have that, and I think that’s really, really positive. I think it is difficult for it ever to become truly equal until the ATP and the WTA sort of actually combine and work together," he said.

The 36-year-old added:

"That’s my feeling, because I don’t know what the, you know, like what the threshold for tournaments is, like to become a 500 on the ATP Tour, if the ATP will have their set of rules as to what levels they need to reach from a prize money perspective, and I’m sure the WTA have their own."

In view of Andy Murray's remarks, Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter to stage a reply. He didn't write anything but added a shaking emoji to express his emotions.

"The WTA and the ATP are actually going to have to come together and work as one" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Andy Murray believes that when men and women compete in the same tournament, both genders should be paid the same amount. However, he added that for prize money equality to occur, the WTA and ATP must work together.

"I always felt like when we’re competing at the same event on the same courts, you know, that we should be playing for, you know, for the same prize money," Andy Murray said.

"But I think for it ever to become like truly equal, the WTA and the ATP are actually going to have to come together and work as one before that’s the case, because I don’t think it’s that straightforward just now, you know, that both tours have different sponsors, different TV deals, and all of that stuff too," he continued.

The three-time Grand Slam champion added:

"There are a few things that still need to change, but I feel like things are going in the right direction, like with the move to, you know, to this event becoming a 500 for both. [It] can obviously still get better."