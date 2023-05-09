Nick Kyrgios recalled a heartfelt story from his 2021 US campaign where he met a boy suffering from a medical condition and gave him a few words of encouragement.

The World No. 26 has been out of action for almost seven months following knee surgery. However, the Aussie keeps in touch with his fans with regular updates via social media.

Kyrgios took to Instagram to share an incident from the US Open a couple of years ago where he stopped courtside to talk to a boy who had been watching his match. The Aussie could see that the boy suffered from alopecia universalis, a medical condition where a person loses all the hair on their body including the entire scalp, like his elder brother Christos Kyrgios.

"US Open a couple years ago," he wrote. "This young fan was sitting courtside and watched my entire match. After I finished I went up to him and noticed he was nervous and as I approached him he was a little insecure about his condition."

"I told him my brother had the exact same condition and he lives a beautiful life, as soon as I told him this his eyes lit up and I could tell from that moment on he had a different outlook and he didn’t feel alone," he added. "One of my favorite moments in my entire career, blessed someone captured this moment."

Nick Kyrgios and Holger Rune set to play exhibition match in Copenhagen

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios and Holger Rune are set to play an exhibition match at the Energi Danmark Champions Battle at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on May 24.

This will be Nick Kyrgios' first outing since October last year as he is still in recovery after undergoing knee surgery. Meanwhile, Rune has had a great run this season. Although the Dane has been struggling with an upper right arm issue, he won his fourth career title at this year's Munich Open.

Both players enjoy great camaraderie and have expressed their admiration for each other. In an interview with a Danish newspaper, BT, Kyrgios spoke highly of the World No. 7.

"Holger's potential is incredible, and it is big enough to win several grand slams during his career. It could be big for the sport of tennis," he said.

It is likely to be an interesting match-up as the two players have not yet faced each other.

Poll : 0 votes