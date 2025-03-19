Nick Kyrgios shuts down 'insane caption' misrepresenting his hitting session with young fan at Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios recently took umbrage at a French tabloid over their description of how his hitting session went down at the 2025 Miami Open earlier this week. The Aussie had invited a young fan to play a few points with him towards the end of his practice and would end up taking their exchanges a little more seriously than onlookers expected him to.

Kyrgios is yet to win a match since 2022 and made his return to tennis in 2025 after being out of the sport for nearly two years. He has not won a single match so far this season, having suffered first-round exits in Brisbane, Australian Open and the Indian Wells masters.

Nick Kyrgios will now be eager to turn his fortunes around at the Miami Masters, where he is a two-time semifinalist. The former World No. 13 undertook his first practice session in the Miami Gardens this week and invited a young boy on court for a few rallies.

However, Kyrgios proceeded to act cheeky and began hitting winners past the young fan. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the French publication We Are Tennis, the Aussie hit a passing shot and a lob past his opponent. The caption was rather misleading, though, as it suggested that the 29-year-old was deliberately thrashing the boy around.

"Nick Kyrgios has no mercy for kids!" We Are Tennis wrote in its caption on X.

Tennis' wild child soon caught wind of the above post, claiming in a quote repost that no matter what he did, the tennis world would always find fault with him.

"Insane caption. Literally told the fan to come on over the fence - experience playing with a pro and gave him a racket - can’t win at this point," Nick Kyrgios wrote on X.

Kyrgios will make his sixth appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Florida later this week. He will face local favorite Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Nick Kyrgios reached the semifinals of Miami Masters in 2016 and 2017

Federer and Kyrgios greet each other following their 2017 Miami Open match | Image Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios achieved his best result at the Miami Masters when the 1000-level event was played in Key Biscayne. He reached the last four in his first two appearances at the Florida event in 2016 and 2017, losing to Kei Nishikori and Roger Federer, respectively.

He then recorded three fourth-round finishes in Miami, with two of them (2019, 2022) coming at the Hard Rock Stadium - which has been the tournament venue since 2019.

