Nick Kyrgios slams Andy Roddick for "ridiculous" editing of past interview with Novak Djokovic-led PTPA leaders in light of shocking lawsuit

The lawsuit initiated by the PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association) against the existing tennis organizations has taken the sport by storm. Amid all the lawsuit buzz, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick's podcast video featuring the PTPA founder and executive has drawn a reaction from Nick Kyrgios.

Ad

Roddick, who is a former Grand Slam champion has started an online podcast of his own in recent times, titled "Served with Andy Roddick," featuring in-depth analysis of players, current events, and off-court incidents making headlines in the tennis world.

In an episode that was released on October 8 last year, the former American tennis star invited the PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil and the executive of the organization, Ahmad Nassar, to the show. Throughout the episode, the two representatives of the PTPA talked about the inception of the organization, what they have achieved so far, and the obstacles they have been facing in bringing change in the sport.

Ad

Trending

Notably, as news about the lawsuit filed by the PTPA broke out, Roddick uploaded clips of the October 8 interview on his show's official X account.

"Can we televise this trial asking for a friend," Roddick commented on the video.

A fan shared the clips on social media and they drew a response from Nick Kyrgios. The Australian criticized Roddick for showing an edited version of the original footage, which shows the podcast host asking questions but not showing the full responses of either Pospisil or Nassar.

Ad

"He is under the establishment's thumb. Editing the video as they are about to answer. Ridiculous." Kyrgios commented (Via X)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The PTPA has sued the ATP, WTA, ITF, and the ITIA, seeking changes to the current scheduling and revenue structure, anti-doping controls, and increased power for the players to have a better say in the sport.

Nick Kyrgios is a signatory in the lawsuit brought by the PTPA

Nick Kyrgios is one of the signatories in the PTPA Lawsuit (Getty)

Nick Kyrgios is one of the signatories in the current lawsuit brought by the PTPA. There are reportedly 300 players who have given their support to the legal proceedings. Some of the players alongside Kyrgios are Sorana Cirstea, Tennys Sandgren, Saisai Zheng, Varvara Gracheva, and Reilly Opelka amongst others.

Kyrgios has given his vocal support to the move, claiming that he was happy to be part of the legal movement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback